The HomeBuyer's Hour - A Guide to Stress-Free Buying and Selling

The HomeBuyer's Hour episode covers home inspector expectations, inspection goals, effective communication, and winning multiple-offer contracts.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, April 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The HomeBuyer's Hour Host Charles Bellefontaine, Patrick Loftus, and Joey Matthews featuring Itai Hasak, a top-performing real estate agent in Chicago, says that the current housing market in the city is highly competitive from a buyer's standpoint due to a lack of inventory. He explains that one metric used to measure inventory is called months supply, which indicates how long it would take to sell existing inventory if no new homes were added to the market. Chicago's monthly supply hovers at around two, leaving buyers limited options.

Itai outlines five techniques to assist his clients' contracts in standing out among competing bids. Assuming the seller accepts the buyer's contract, the first option is utilizing a price escalation clause. Another common practice is an as-is clause, followed by an appraisal gap, and the larger the down payment, the better, as it demonstrates to the seller that the buyer is financially stable. Typically, the earnest money is between 3 and 5 percent of the purchase price to demonstrate to the seller that the buyer is serious and prepared to complete the transaction.

Charlie said, "I don't believe that we should be making decisions for anybody; however, if we do our jobs and we do them right, we should be able to give them enough information so they can make an intelligent decision."

When Itai is asked what he expects from a home inspector, he emphasizes the importance of information and declares, "Information is King." He anticipates that the inspector will provide the buyer with all pertinent information about the property so that they can make an informed choice. Itai believes that inspections fall into one of four categories, ranging from insignificant to deal-breaking. He emphasizes the importance of balancing thoroughness and clarity without overdoing either. Charlie asserts that the ability to convey vital information to clients clearly and concisely enables clients to make informed decisions.

