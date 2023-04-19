Ronn Torossian on Optimizing Press Releases for Success

Press releases are an incredibly powerful tool that companies can always rely on if they are using them in the right way.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- To make sure that companies are getting the most out of their press releases, it's important for businesses to ensure that each press release will be fully optimized to achieve the best possible results. Although some people might think that press releases are no longer useful or relevant in today's age, that's not true, as they are just as useful as they have ever been. When done right, press releases are just as effective as any other public relations tool for companies.

Title

Although the title of a press release might just be a small element of an overall press release from a business, the title does have a big impact on how efficient the overall press release is going to be. After all, the headline of any piece tends to set the tone for what the readers should be expecting from the rest of the content that they will be consuming. By reading a few short words, readers can determine whether they are willing to receive the messages from a company or not, which means companies must optimize the titles of their press releases as much as possible. To do that, companies should be making sure that the title is going to be short and concise to grab the attention of the target audiences, as well as appease search engine algorithms.

That means the title of a press release should be 100 characters or less, which is also useful when a company wants to share its release on social media platforms, like Twitter. Another thing to keep in mind is the diction of the title because the rhythm can have a significant impact on how the overall press release will appeal to the target audience. To be able to grab the attention of the target audience and strengthen the message that the company wants to convey, the company should be using action words in their press release titles. Additionally, companies that want to optimize their titles for search engines, should be using normal language, and include all the most important information in the first 60 words of their press releases.

Quote

To add a more human element to a press release companies should be incorporating quotes from the executive-level members of the business. However, companies should only be using those quotes in their press releases if they are going to be adding more value to the overall press release, which means making the story a lot more relevant, or engaging the target audience even more. If a company is only trying to include a quote just for the sake of having a quote in its press release, then it shouldn't add one at all. By including a quote, companies get to establish a more emotional relationship with their solutions and the target audience and make sure that the target audience remembers a company for a longer period.

