The Steinberg Law Group has decades of proven experience and the resources to help victims of asbestos exposure and their families obtain the maximum financial compensation they deserve.
Mesothelioma Options Help Center of Indiana - The Steinberg Law Group - Mesothelioma & Asbestos Lung Cancer Lawyers - Call Toll Free at (888) 891-2200
INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, USA, April 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Our Mesothelioma Options Help Center of Indiana is dedicated to providing top quality legal and medical assistance to those stricken with mesothelioma or asbestos-related lung cancer. Anyone wishing to discuss their legal and/or medical options should call (888) 891-2200 to speak directly with an attorney from the Steinberg Law Group. www.mesotheliomaoptions.com
The Steinberg Law Group has decades of experience in handling mesothelioma and other asbestos-related cases. With offices in New York, California and Texas, the Steinberg Law Group has a national footprint that helps win the best possible financial compensation for clients. www.mesotheliomaoptions.com
Typically, asbestos exposure will have occurred sometime between the 1950s and the 1980s. Some of the most prevalent professions that encountered large quantities of asbestos include power plant workers, maritime workers, industrial workers, plumbers, pipefitters, electricians, mechanics, machinists, miners, railroad workers and construction workers, to name a few. Since the latency period for mesothelioma patients is approximately 40 years, most people diagnosed with mesothelioma or asbestos-related lung cancer in 2023 were exposed decades ago. www.mesotheliomaoptions.com
Although Indiana does not contain any naturally-occurring asbestos deposits, numerous industries within the state used an abundance of asbestos-containing materials for a majority of the twentieth century. As a result, professional asbestos abatement specialists should be consulted prior to any new construction or demolition projects in the state. Residents of Indiana who worked in the oil, shipping, steel and energy industries are at an elevated risk of developing mesothelioma or asbestos-related lung cancer. www.mesotheliomaoptions.com
Known jobsites, companies and locations with asbestos exposure in Indiana include, but are not limited to, Speedway Wastewater Treatment Plant, Jasper Municipal Light Plant, Jasper Industrial Wastewater Facility, Notre Dame Fieldhouse, Harding Street Generating Station, Belmont Advanced Wastewater Treatment Plant, Gibson Generating Station, Dean H. Mitchell Generating Station, Frankfort Powerhouse, Fort Wayne Electric Works, Brunner Water Pollution Control Plant, Breed Power Plant, A.B. Brown Power Station, Evansville Water Works, Anderson Municipal Power Plant, Edwardsport Power Plant, Newport Energy Plant, Dana Powerhouse, Dana Heavy Water Plant, Indiana Harbor Works, Cayuga Power Plant, Bailly Generating Station, American Cleaners & Dyers, American Steel and Wire Company, Anaconda Wire & Cable Company, Frankfort High School, Anderson College, Southwestern Michigan College, Butler University, Purdue University, Shambaugh Elementary School, South Calhoun Elementary School, Wainwright High School, North Central High School, Orchard Park Elementary School, South Wayne Elementary School, Rochester High School, LaSalle High School, Jackson High School, Jefferson High School, Perry Meridian High School, Allisonville Elementary School, Arsenal Technical High School, Southern Heights Elementary School, Reitz High School, Saint John the Baptist Catholic School, Lakeside Middle School, University of St. Francis, Penta County Vocational High School, Bosse High School, Northwood Middle School, Adams Elementary School, Indiana Institute of Technology (Indiana Tech), Wabash College, Indiana University Bloomington, Bluffton City High School, Columbia Elementary School, Columbus High School, Indiana University Fort Wayne, Tri-State College, Angola High School, B. W. Bissel and Company, Central Heating Company, Childes Coal & Supply Company, Container Corporation of America, American Steel Foundries, Lincoln National Life Insurance Company, M. H. Hilt, Inc., Magnavox Government & Industrial Electronics Company, Aia Flo-Sheet Metal, Inc., Allen Dairy Products, Inc., Old Crown Brewing Corporation, Anaconda Lead Products Company, Indiana Power Company, International Harvester Company, J.T. Foley and Company, Karges Furniture Company, Kessler Fire Brick Company, Industrial Piping & Engineering LLC, Van Orman Hotel, W.C. Grant Company, Liberty Engineering, Inc., Lindberg Hevi-Duty, Link-Belt Company, Lisco Manufacturing, Inc., Mansfield Engineering Company, W.A. Sheets & Sons, Inc., Wayne Asphalt & Construction Company, McDougall Company, New York, Chicago & St. Louis Railroad Company, Toledo, St. Louis and Western Railroad Company, Wayne Cooperative Milk Producers, Inc., Rock Island Refining Corporation, Rockwood Manufacturing Company, America Car and Foundry Company, Arbuckle Ryan Company, Rolls-Royce North America, Spickelmier Industries, Inc., Stark, Wetzel and Company, Sterling Cleaners, Western Gas Construction Company, Indiana Abattoir Company, Indianapolis and Eastern Traction Company, JB Tool, Die & Engineering, Inc., Carlisle Plumbing Company, Carrier Corporation, Celotex Corporation, Central Rubber & Supply Company, Inc., Chrysler Corporation, Citizens Energy Group, Citizens Street Railway Company, City of Indianapolis Fleet Services Maintenance Garage, Cleveland, Cincinnati, Chicago and St. Louis Railway (CCC&StL) Wolf and Dessauer, John P. Lewis Construction, Joslyn Manufacturing and Supply Company, Joslyn Stainless Steel Company, Crown Dry Cleaning & Laundry, Curtiss-Wright Corporation, Dallara IndyCar Factory, Denison Hotel, E.C. Atkins & Company, Colgate-Palmolive Company, Electric Steel Castings Company, Hydro-Blast, Inc., Hydro-Power, Inc., Ideal Mining Company, Illinois Steel Company, Industrial Combustion Engineers, Inc., Interlake Steel, Kerr Murray Manufacturing Company, Briggs Plumbing & Heating Company, Dairy Farmers of America, Inc., Goshen Milk Company, Independent Belting & Supply Company, Indiana Bell Telephone Company, Inc., Goshen Rubber & Manufacturing Company, Asbestos Insulating & Roofing Company, Atlas Life Insurance Company, Barber Colman Company, Beech Grove Shops, I.X.L. Furniture Company, Imperial Drop Forge Company, Best Laundry Company, Beveridge Paper Company, Bixby Enterprises, Inc., Indiana Asylum for the Deaf and Dumb, Bridgeport Brass Company, Brown Brothers Lumber Company, Indiana Hotel Company, Indiana Gas & Electric, Brown Refractory Service, Inc., Bryant Manufacturing Company, Buehler Corporation, Mogul Rubber Company, Proof Company, Wayne Knitting Mills, White Swan Super Market, Keenan Hotel, Kingsford Packing Company, Kroger Grocery & Baking Company, Acme Well Repair & Drilling LLC, American Bridge Company, Koch Enterprises, Inc., California Packing Company, Birma Products Corporation, Badall Company, Inc., Calumet Nitrogen, Calumet Steel Castings, Champion Corporation, Chemical Construction Company, Chicago District Electric Generating Corporation, Chinet Company, Commonwealth Edison Company, Corning Steel Company, Owens Bottle Company, Louisville Insulation & Supply, Meade-Johnson Pharmaceutical Laboratory, Delamar Copper Refining Company, Dominion Energy, G. H. Hammond Company, Keyes Fibre Company, Lasalle Steel Company, Lever Brothers Company, Mirant Corporation, Pullman Standard Car Manufacturing Company, Missouri Valley Bridge & Iron, Lawndale Shopping Center, Monitor Furniture Company, John Wachtel Corporation, Johns-Manville Sales Corporation, Karpex Manufacturing Company, Inc., Kennedy Tank & Manufacturing Company, Kingan & Company, Kirk & Blum Manufacturing Company, L. L. Hawhee & Sons, Inc., L. S. Ayres and Company, General Refractories Company, Nunn Milling Company, Abex Corporation, Alby Asphalt Company, Plumbers Supply Corporation, Psi Energy, Inc., Utilities Development Corporation, Adams & Westlake Corporation, F.W. Cook Brewing Company, Elgin, Joliet and Eastern Railroad (EJ&E), Faultless Caster Corporation, General Foods, General Insulation & Roofing Company, Graham Brothers, George Koch & Sons, Inc., H. Fendrich, Inc., H.G. Newman, Hercules Buggy Company, Aluminum Corporation of America (Alcoa), Baker, Inc., Bristol Myers Squibb, Bucyrus Erie Company, Burch Plow, Chicago and Eastern Illinois Railway Company, Electric Energy Company, Enos Coal Company, Penn Electric Switch Company, Evansville and Southern Traction Company, Allied Steel, Babcock & Wilcox Company, Indiana Michigan Power Company, Indiana Service Corporation, Sand Point Greenhouse and Florist, Shambaugh & Son, L.P., Stratoflex, Inc., Evansville Brewing Association, Evansville Gas and Electric Light Company, Evansville Packing Company, Evansville Public Service Company, Evansville Shipyard, American Coating Mills, Inc., Arco Energy Company, C. G. Conn, Ltd., City Roofing Company, Eagle Knitting Company, Elkhart Packing Corporation, Elkhart Water Company, Utilities Power and Light Corporation, Blaw-Knox Corporation, American Sheet & Tin Plate Company, Alton Packaging, Arkla Air Conditioning Corporation, Dasco Corporation, Elwood Electric light Company, G.I. Sellers and Sons Company, Southern Indiana Gas & Electric, Pittsburgh Plate Glass Company (PPG), Schnake Manufacturing Company, Seeger Refrigerator Company, C. H. Kraus Sheet Metal Corporation, C. Miller and Sons, Inc., Century Rubber Company, Clarence Figel Construction Company, Close Insulation Company, Commercial Insulation & Acoustic, Servel Company, Sterling Brewers, Inc., Cities Service Oil Company, Cities Service Petroleum Company, Combustion Engineering, Inc., Continental Ordnance Company, Chicago Horseshoe Company, Delco Remy, Emge Packaging Company, General Motors Corporation, Hatfield Electric Company, Indiana Union Traction Company, Indianapolis Northern Traction Company, Lynch Corporation, Heat Lock Corporation, Holt Ice & Cold Storage Company, Home Brewing Company, Hunter Siding, Waverley Company, National Tile Company, Nicholson File Company, Patent Vulcanite Roofing Company, Philadelphia Quartz Company, Sefton Manufacturing Company, Indiana Furniture Manufacturing Company, Cudahy Packing Company, Eichlay Corporation, Empire Oil and Refining Company, Lanman Bolt, Energy Cooperative, Inc., General American Tank Car Corporation, General American Transportation Corporation, New Jersey Zinc Company, National Casting Foundry, United States Rubber Company (Uniroyal), Northern Indiana Gas and Electric Company, Public Utilities Company, Republic Aviation Corporation, Paul J. Krez Company, Republic Iron and Steel Company, Roxana Petroleum Corporation, Sacony-Vacuum Oil Company, Shell Petroleum Corporation, Mobil Oil Company, Mittal Steel, Metal & Thermit Corporation, M & I Chemicals, Ltv Steel, Inc., Standard Forgings Company, Mark Manufacturing Company, Steel and Tube Company of America, Linde-Crystal Company, Koppers Company, Inc., Jones & Laughlin Steel Company, Imperial Electric Company, PT Components, Inc., RCA Corporation, Hartleys Corporation, Harbison Walker Refractories, Graver Tank & Manufacturing Company, Graver Construction Company, Goldschmidt Detinning Company, Indiana Gas Company, New York Railroad Company, Krell Auto Grand Piano Company, Philco Corporation, Standard Oil Company of Indiana, Rex Manufacturing Company, Tibbetts Plumbing & Heating, Girdler Corporation, E.I. Du Pont De Nemours, Crawfordsville Heating Company, Crawfordsville Wire and Nail Company, Crawfordsville Electric Light & Power, Fort Wayne and South Western Traction Company, Indianapolis Crawfordsville and Western Tractor Company, Central Soya Company, Inc., Baldus Company, Bentz Metal Products Company, Inc., BFGoodrich Tire Manufacturing, Pitman Moore Company, Pneu-Tech Rubber Specialties, Inc., Progress Laundry & Dry Cleaners, Bowser & Company, Brooks Construction Company, Inc., Refractory Engineers, Inc., Reilly Industries, Reilly Tar & Chemical Corporation, Republic Creosoting Company, Rexnord Corporation, Richardson Company, Richardson Rubber Corporation, Decatur Strawboard Company, Westinghouse, Public Service Company of Indiana, Ford Motor Company (FMC), Hoosier Energy, Church, Kerr & Company, Angola Railway and Power Company, Continental Can Company (CCC), Angola Die Casting, Croyton and Kinney, County Line Cheese Company, Gotham Silk Hosiery Company, H.J. Andrews Company, Spartan Department Store, Superior Construction, United Engineering & Foundry Company, Heat Power Engineering, Inc. (HPE), Herman Berghoff Brewing Company, Coverall Rental Service, Inc., Indiana Utilities Company, National Mill Water and Light Company, Weatherhead Corporation, Auburn Foundry, Inc., Auburn Mining Company, Schaefer Technologies, Inc., Southeast Neighborhood Development, Inc. (SEND), Indianapolis Drop Forging Company, Indianapolis Power & Light Company (IPL), Indianapolis Rubber Company, Indianapolis Street Railway Company, Indianapolis Union Railway Company, Ball Brass & Aluminum Company, Franklin Electric Company, Hoosier Condensed Milk Company, Farmers Marketing Association, Taylor Forge & Pipe Works, Victor Chemical Company, By Products Coke Corporation, Standard Steel Car Company, Stanray Products, Asbestos Manufacturing Company, Caswell Runyan Company, Erie Railroad Company, H. K. Porter Company, Inc., Huntington Light and Fuel Company, Lake Steel Chair Company, Maco Corporation, Schacht Rubber Manufacturing Company, Townsend Reed and Company, State Line Generating Company, Stauffer Chemical Company, Whiting Corporation, Wisconsin Steel Company, Golden Foundry Company, Indianapolis Columbus and Southern Traction Company, Middle West Utilities Company of Indiana, Noblitt Sparks Industries, Inc., Sterling Casting Corporation, Arketex Ceramic Corporation, Hydraulic Press Brick Company, Knight Brinkerhoff Piano Company, Franklin Manufacturing Company, Thompson and Norris Company of Indiana, Volney Felt Mills, Inc., Midwest Steel Company, Inland Steel Company, E & E Poultry, Central Indiana Lighting Company, Arctic Engineering Company, Marmon Motor Car Company, Merchants Building Company, Merchants Heat and Light Company, Berry Refining Company, Budd Company, Johnson Creamery Company, National Light, Heat & Power Company, Owens-Corning Fiberglas Corporation (OCF), Westinghouse Electric Corporation, Dana, Inc., Indianapolis City Hospital, Dekalb Memorial Hospital, Protestant Deaconess Hospital, Dunn Memorial Hospital, Wellborn Walker Hospital, Allen County Infirmary, St. Mary’s Medical Center, Parkview Regional Medical Center, Bloomington Hospital, St. Joseph Hospital, Good Samaritan Hospital, Lutheran Hospital, Marion County General Hospital, Methodist Episcopal Hospital, Lucky Steer Restaurant, Lindenwood Cemetery, Rieke Metal Products Corporation, UNARCO Industries, Inc., Chembest, General Electric Company (GE), Fort Wayne and Springfield Railway, Avco Manufacturing Company, H.H. Robertson Company, Hydro Electric Light and Power Company, Toledo and Chicago Railway Company, Packard Electric, Parry Manufacturing Company, People’s Light and Heat Company, Piel Brothers Starch Company, P.R. Mallory and Company, Linde Air Products Company, Mid-West Tar Products Corporation, Shell Oil Company, Sinclair Refining Company, Warner Auto Parts, Kauffman Consumer Coal, Lake Shore and Michigan Southern Railway Company, Mengel Box Company, Carnegie-Illinois Steel Corporation, Dow Chemical Company, Moss-American, Inc., National Biscuit Company (Nabisco), National Malleable Castings Company, National Starch and Chemical Company, New York Central Railroad Company, Noblesville Milling Company, Nordyke Marmon & Company, Omar Corporation, Miles Laboratory, Nibco, Inc., Sterling Products Company, Sugar Refrigerator Company, Sun Oil Company, Sunbeam Electric and Manufacturing Company, Swift & Company, Valley Packing Company, Defense Plant Corporation, Stewart-Warner Corporation, Empire Refractories Sales, Inc., Whirlpool Seeger Corporation, Skyline Homes, Inc., Versailles Manufacturing Company, White Manufacturing Company, Inc., Eskay Dairy Company, Essex Group Wire & Cable, Studebaker Corporation, Superior Fuel Company, The Hagerman Group, The Pennsylvania Company, Tokheim Engineering Company, North American Rockwell, National Tube Supply, Tri-State Heating & Cooling, Troy Towel Supply Company, United Plumbing & Heating Company, Miles Laboratories, Mishel Kruse Dental, Mitchum-Schaefer, Inc., Monon Construction Group LLC, Falstaff Brewing Corporation, Fort Wayne and Northern Indiana Traction Company, Fort Wayne and Wabash Valley Traction Company, Fort Wayne Foundry Corporation, Fort Wayne Rolling Mill Company, Phelps Dodge Copper Products Corporation, Power Plant Service, Inc., Pyromation, Inc., Western Electric Company, Rea Magnet Wire Company, Rose & Schmeling Company, Acme-Evan Milling Company, Allison Engine Company, American Brewing Company, American Creosote Company, American Horning Company, Stickle Steam Specialties, Stokely Brothers & Company, Stokely-Van Camp, Inc., Stone & Webster Engineering Corporation, Terre Haute, Indianapolis and Eastern Traction Company (THI&E), American Mechanical Services (AMS), Armstrong Contracting & Supply Corporation (ACandS) Rub-No-More Soap Company, Ruoff Mortgage Company, Van Camp Packing Company, Fort Wayne Tailoring Corporation, Metallurgical Processing Company, Midwest United Company, Inc., National Heat Treating Company, Northcrest Shopping Center, Fruehauf Trailer Company, Wright Construction, Mavis Stocker Service, Bethlehem Steel Corporation, Environmental Products of America, Fairbanks, Morse and Company, Indianapolis Bleaching Company, Fairmount Glass Works, Inc., Fame Laundry Company, Fargo Insulation Company, Inc., Farmers Mutual Insurance Company, Northern Indiana Public Service Company (NIPSCO), Steinberg Baum Company, Allison-Bedford Foundry, Southern Indiana Railway Company, Texas Gas Transmission Corporation, Kaiser Aluminum and Chemicals Corporation (KACC), Ami Strauss, Inc., Fred Deitz Company, Freyn Brothers, Inc., G & J Tire Company, George T. Evans and Son, Jasper Corporation, Indiana Desk Company, Inc., Glidden Fence Company, Inc., Graydon Renovation, Great Lake Foundry Sand Company, Grunau Company, Hayes Brothers, Inc., Glass Containers Corporation, U.S. Gypsum Company, Thomson Consumer Electronics, U.S. Reduction Company, Union Carbide & Carbon Chemical Corporation, Wadhams Oil Company, Youngstown Sheet and Tube Company, Youngstown Foundry & Machine Company, Bunsen Coal Company, Clinton Electric Light and Power Company, Clinton Ice Company, Electric Shovel Coal Corporation, Eli Lilly and Company, Lafayette Coal Company, Wabash Valley Electric Company, Arvin Industries, Inc., Central Indiana Lighting Company, Bakalar Air Force Base and Fort Benjamin Harrison. www.mesotheliomaoptions.com
For the best possible medical treatment for mesothelioma and asbestos-related lung cancer, call (888) 891-2200 so a member of The Steinberg Law Group can determine which hospital/doctor in our network is most convenient for you. www.mesotheliomaoptions.com
States with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Oregon, Washington, Louisiana, Minnesota, North Dakota, Michigan, Wisconsin, Illinois, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, Maryland, Massachusetts, Maine and Connecticut, Florida, Texas and California. For more information about mesothelioma and asbestos-related lung cancer, call (888) 891-2200 or visit www.mesotheliomaoptions.com now.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
Robert L. Steinberg
The Steinberg Law Group
+1 888-891-2200
email us here