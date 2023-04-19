Submit Release
Navigating College Financing

A 529 college savings plan is an investment plan that enables parents to save money for a beneficiary to pay for education expenses later. For Californians, ScholarShare529 is a tax-advantaged way to save for college and other educational expenses. There are also private 529 college savings plans offered by major brokerage firms. Children born in California starting on July 1, 2022, and who are eligible low-income public-school students, are awarded a CalKIDS college savings account with an initial deposit in it. 

Navigating College Financing

