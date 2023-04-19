SunMoney Solar Execs Visit Amity Dubai, Advocate Climate Awareness & Accessible Green Investments

Zoltan Rendes of SunMoney gives guest lecture at Dubai Amity University
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SunMoney Solar Group was invited to Amity University in Dubai’s International Academic City. The state-of-the-art education institution gave a tour of their facilities including the hi-tech aerospace lab and SunMoney’s owners Gabor Eisenbart, Peter Bahorecz and Zoltan Rendes had the chance to have a conversation about climate change awareness with the faculty. Zoltan Rendes also gave a lecture for the students on the topic.
The Corporate Resource Centre at Amity University Dubai hosted an enlightening guest lecture for students by Mr. Zoltan Rendes, Partner and CMO of SunMoney Solar Group, who is also a European Union Climate Pact Ambassador.
The session focused on the pressing issue of saving the planet in these critical times, leaving attendees feeling both educated and inspired. The lecture started with stating the facts about the complex issue and context of climate change and Mr Rendes also talked about its the effects on society and economy. The second part of the speech was focusing on solutions and how community level action and bottom up approach is crucial to fight climate change. Rendes concluded his speech by saying that it’s very important to make renewable energy investments accessible to everyone so that the direction of the flow of money would turn towards a greener future.
SunMoney Solar Group is giving the opportunity to everyone to participate the in the renewable energy evolution through its global Community Solar Power Programme. The company which was established in 2013 recently launched a new product, the world’s first tokenised solar power plant, called SDBN token to utilise the power of blockchain and money making assets
Contact
Peter Bahorecz
digitalismunkatars.hu Kft
+36 70 417 3926
email us here