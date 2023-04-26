Largest Ever Mapping of Israel Longevity Industry Ecosystem Revealed (Open Access IT-Platform and Interactive Database)
Vetek (Seniority) Association | Deep Knowledge Group | Longevity.International | Aging Analytics Agency | ATLAS Advocacy | Biogerontology Research FoundationTEL AVIV, ISRAEL, April 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The open-access Israel Longevity Industry Ecosystem IT-Platform, launched today, is a groundbreaking collaborative initiative between Longevity International, Deep Knowledge Group, and Aging Analytics Agency with the support of Vetek (Seniority) Association, ATLAS (Assistive Technology, Longevity and Ageing Society) and the Biogerontology Research Foundation.
The IT-Platform features interactive, filterable and searchable databases of 1000 Israeli Longevity Industry companies, 680 investors, 40 R&D centres, 40 medical centres, 12 non-profits, 1700 clinical trials, 30 conferences and more than 100 thought-leaders. Meanwhile, its associated report charts major trends and key developments to keep an eye on in the Israeli Longevity Industry Ecosystem in 2023.
View the Longevity Industry in Israel IT Platform here: www.longevityisrael.info
Israel is emerging as a global leader in Longevity research and innovation, with a life expectancy of 83 years and a robust network of research institutions dedicated to the study of ageing. The report showcases Israel's advanced healthcare system, strong emphasis on scientific research, and high life expectancy as driving factors behind its success in the Longevity industry.
Building on the success of our "Longevity Industry in Israel 2019" report, the Longevity Industry Ecosystem in Israel 2023 report and IT-Platform constitutes the largest-ever mapping to date of the Israel Longevity Industry Ecosystem, as well as an interactive and collaborative platform for stakeholders in the Israeli Longevity sector, including researchers, entrepreneurs, investors, and policymakers, to gain insights, find like-minded organisations, forge partnerships and foster new ecosystem relationships.
The report and IT-Platform features an extensive Longevity Industry Framework, interactive mindmaps, and a dedicated section on the Longevity Financial Industry in Israel. It offers insights into market trends, segmentation, and geographical analysis, facilitating strategic business planning and fostering connections among key players.
Specific IT-Platform components and interactive databases include:
~ Companies: Detailed profiles of startups, established companies, and organisations focusing on Longevity and geriatric care in Israel.
~ Investors: Comprehensive information on investment firms, venture capital funds, and individual investors with interests in the Israeli Longevity market.
~ R&D Activities: In-depth analysis of research and development centres, academic institutions, and innovative projects in the Longevity sphere.
~ Non-Profits: Profiles of non-profit organisations and associations working towards the advancement of the Longevity industry in Israel.
~ Clinics: A curated list of geriatric and Longevity-oriented clinics offering specialised healthcare services across the country.
~ Media, Journalists, and Influencers: An extensive database of media outlets, journalists, and influencers shaping public opinion and promoting awareness about the Longevity industry.
~ Publications and Patents: Access to a wide range of publications, patents, and intellectual property related to the Longevity field.
~ Clinical Trials: Information on ongoing and completed clinical trials focused on Longevity and geriatric care.
~ Ratings, Calculations, and Projections: An analytical overview of key performance indicators, market trends, and projections to help stakeholders make informed decisions.
Key takeaways from the report and IT-Platform and insights on the state of Longevity Industrialization in Israel today include:
- Over 1,766 active clinical trials are ongoing in Israel, with collaborations from 40 countries worldwide. The USA, EU, Switzerland, the UK, and Japan are the top collaborating countries.
- Tel Aviv dominates every sector of the Longevity market in Israel, hosting the largest number of R&D hubs, biotech companies, clinical trial providers, advanced clinics, and diagnostic centers.
- The Medical Devices sector is the most dominant subsector, accounting for 36% of Longevity R&D companies in 2021. Telemedicine, the second-largest subsector, experienced a 3% increase in representation in 2020, making it the fastest-growing subsector.
- Israel attracts approximately 350 clinical studies annually, with a focus on oncology, cardiological disorders, and gastroenterological disorders.
- Israel leads in digital health, with 146 Israeli AI companies operating in the healthcare market segment, having collectively raised $847 million in funding.
The platform also provides a means to get connected to the events and communities in the Longevity space in Israel, including Vetek-sponsored events such as the Longevity Nation conference and Vetek Association, as well as international conferences and events organized by the open-access non-profit decentralized Longevity Industry Knowledge and Collaboration platform Longevity.International and its strategic partner Longevity.Network.
We encourage you to take advantage of the wealth of resources available on the platform, actively participate in the ecosystem, and become a part of the thriving Israeli Longevity community. By working together, we can help accelerate the growth and impact of the Longevity field, ultimately improving the quality of life for people around the world.
All relevant parties interested in contributing to the further evolution of the platform, arranging a meeting with organizations responsible for its development, or getting involved in the ongoing Israel Longevity-focused activities of Longevity Nation, Vetek (Seniority) Association, Deep Knowledge Group, Longevity.International, Aging Analytics Agency, ATLAS and the Biogerontology Research Foundation, are encouraged to get in touch here: www.longevityisrael.info/contact
