WWII Veterans Head to New Orleans

BANGOR -- Two World War Two Maine veterans are headed to New Orleans to be honored by a well know veterans organization.

Tuesday morning,102 and a half year young World War Two Navy veteran Edward E. Hendrickson and 100 year young World War Two Coast Guard veteran Florence Smith flew out of the Bangor international airport to visit the World War Two Museum in New Orleans.

At the museum, the pair and their comrades will take part in the soaring valor program through the Gary Sinise Foundation.

When we asked Hendrickson where he was headed he responded, "I don't know. The trip was planned and I didn't even know anything about this until a week or two ago."

According to the Gary Sinise Foundation's website, veteran's who attend the program will be treated to entertainment, celebratory meals, and community building with their fellow heroes.

Despite not exactly knowing what trip he's going on, Hendrickson says excited to be going to New Orleans for the fourth time.

"I'm just anxious to see it again and see what the other fellas or veterans are doing" says Hendrickson.

Knowing exactly where she's going, Smith says she's ready for the new experience.

When we asked what she was excited for she responded, "Well just the trip because I've never been there!"

According to Hendrickson's guardian, Joy Asuncion, the pair will be among the first Maine veterans to experience Soaring Valor.