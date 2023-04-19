Escape to the Maldives with Sun Siyam Resorts During Eid Holidays 2023

Sun Siyam Resorts have enhanced their bespoke programme of private-island experiences to offer vacationers a fantastic EID holiday this year.

Become the next football legend at Siyam World

Siyam World Maldives loves big celebrations and has lined up fun activities for the whole family this Eid including a football camp with legend Marco Materazzi to help turn your young ones into the next sporting sensations. Kids get the chance to play with and learn from Materazzi, a former professional footballer and manager from Italy who played with various Italian teams as well as Everton in the Premier League and Inter Milan.

The resort has fun-filled activities, adventurous escapades, and memorable experiences planned for this holiday including a colour run around the island, where guests are to be doused from head to toe in beautiful rainbow colours and race across the beach.

There will be traditional celebrations with an epic EID feast featuring Maldivian delicacies and Arabic dishes at Tempo and Maldivian storytelling of Bodu Mas accompanied by cultural dances and shows.

Feast your senses at Sun Siyam Iru Veli

On April 22nd, join Sun Siyam Iru Veli to taste the world. The resort will be hosting an Eid BBQ Dinner, the perfect way to bring friends and families together to celebrate the end of Ramadan.

As part of the resorts’ ongoing exclusive celebrity chef residencies, Sun Siyam Iru Veli, Maldives welcomes Italian Sky Sports TV journalist and host of Casa Baio on the Food Network in Italy, Manuele Baiocchini, to its culinary shores from the 22nd to 28th of April, 2023.

Guests at Sun Siyam Iru Veli will be able to indulge in several speciality dishes freshly prepared by Manuele during various exclusive dinner show cooking events throughout his stay. He will also present his incredible dishes at an exceptional management cocktail by the beach where all island foodies can sample his elegant but simply-tasty Italian dishes while gazing into the sunset.

There are prizes up for grabs for those attending the festivities, from a romantic beach dinner to a wine-tasting class and even a spa massage. Following a delicious meal, join local talents at Chemistry Beach for a Dance Show and Belly Dancing, and to top off the evening a live DJ playing international tunes to ensure you end the night dancing away. Don’t miss out on an Eid Feast and experience not to forget!

International DJs are back with a bang to help celebrate Eid at Sun Siyam Olhuveli

Start the party at Sun Siyam Olhuveli with Dubai-based DJ Thomas Karnovski and Iraqi-born Shébani who will be ramping up the music this Eid and making their return to the resort following a successful Valentine’s week of performances last year.

Thomas is a British house and open-format DJ who has been on the scene for the past 15 years. Originally hailing from Kent, UK, he gained traction in London by playing at known and established nightclubs such as Pacha and Cable, representing prestigious club brands such as Ministry of Sound, and Kinky Malinki.

Shébani is no stranger to the international scene. An alternative singer-songwriter who has enthralled audiences worldwide, with her flawless and haunting vocals, Shébani’s music is unapologetically vibrant, vulnerable and emotional and explores the eternally human themes of love, fear, regret and bliss. Bound to get you in the celebratory spirit, get groovy at Olhuveli.

Discounted villa water stays to relax this Eid at Sun Siyam Iru Fushi and Sun Siyam Vilu Reef

Looking for paradise? Look no further and take advantage of an unmissable offer and receive up to 20% off a relaxing spa experience when you book a water villa stay at Sun Siyam Iru Fushi.

This incredible offer is valid for bookings made until 30th April, so book now only not to be disappointed. In addition to a spa experience, you will receive a complimentary floating breakfast, a bottle of champagne and a box of cookies upon arrival, a dolphin cruise once during your stay and a 10-minute scuba diving trial.

At Sun Siyam Vilu Reef children under the age of 12 years old will stay and eat for free in a villa shared with two full-paying adults. On top of that enjoy a bottle of sparkling wine and a fruit basket on arrival, a dolphin cruise during your stay, and complimentary kids club activities, beach volley, tennis and football events. This offer is valid for bookings made until 30th April 2023 only.

To find out more about EID Holiday escapades at Sun Siyam Resorts or to book your stay, please visit www.sunsiyam.com, or contact book@sunsiyam.com.