Reethi Beach Resort’s Executive Chef Farish Mukthar is Now a Member of the World Master Chef Society

Reethi Beach Resort has announced that their Executive Chef, Farish Mukthar, has achieved the coveted certification of a Certified Master Chef from the esteemed World Master Chefs Society. With almost 20 years of experience in the culinary world, Chef Farish has built a reputation for creating unique and delicious dishes that showcase the flavours of the Maldives.

Reethi Beach Resort is known for its award-winning chefs and culinary experiences in Baa Atoll. And now with Chef Farish’s new certification, we are certain that a new gastronomical adventure is around the corner for our guests. Chef Farish stands for an innovative approach to cooking, blending traditional Maldivian ingredients with modern techniques and global influences, while he enjoys experimenting with fusion cuisine.

Aside from creating culinary masterpieces, Chef Farish is also a mentor to his team. Having been mentored by two Michelin Star chefs throughout his career, he believes in empowering his chefs and encouraging them to develop their own styles and techniques. He is always willing to share his knowledge and provide guidance to those who seek it.

As an Executive Chef, Chef Farish also works closely with the resort’s management team to ensure that the dining experience for guests is exceptional. He oversees the menus for all the resort’s restaurants and is responsible for maintaining the high standards that guests have come to expect from the resort.

Overall, Chef Farish is a talented and decorated Executive Chef who is passionate about creating unforgettable dining experiences for guests at Reethi Beach Resort. His dedication to his craft and his team is evident in every dish that he creates, and his commitment to excellence has earned him a well-deserved reputation as one of the best chefs in the Maldives.