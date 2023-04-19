Kingspan Light + Air and Solatube International Celebrate Earth Day with Innovative Daylighting Solutions

Solatube Tubular Daylighting Devices (TDDs) help the Ecofibre North American headquarters reduce total energy consumption by 58% and achieve LEEDv4 Platinum
Shining a Light on Sustainability
SAN DIEGO, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In honor of Earth Day, Solatube International, the worldwide leading manufacturer and marketer of Tubular Daylighting Devices (TDDs), and parent company, Kingspan Light + Air, a division of Kingspan Group PLC, and a leader in daylighting, ventilation and smoke management solutions for the sustainable built environment, are highlighting the positive impact that daylighting can have on design, people and the planet.
By reducing the need for electric lighting in buildings, daylighting can help businesses reduce energy consumption, lower carbon emissions and improve the health and wellbeing of the occupants within.
"At Kingspan Light + Air, we believe that sustainability is not just a buzzword, but a responsibility. We are proud to celebrate Earth Day alongside Solatube International and continue to prioritize sustainable building practices for a brighter, more sustainable future," says Tom Larwa, vice president, customer experience for Kingspan Light + Air North America.
Both companies have a long history of providing high-quality daylighting solutions to businesses of all sizes. By using the latest technology and materials, Kingspan Light + Air and Solatube products have been used in numerous LEED-certified projects and are specified in dozens of other buildings awaiting certification and in the design or construction phases.
One example of Solatube International’s success in commercial daylighting can be seen in the installation at Ecofibre’s North American headquarters. By incorporating 66 Solatube TDDs, the project achieved a 58% reduction in total energy consumption. As a result, the building received LEEDv4 Platinum Certification, making it the first hemp distribution facility in the United States to achieve the prestigious distinction.
Daylighting designs can also honor the earth’s beauty in unique ways. Kingspan Light + Air illustrates this in the daylighting installation at Prebys Plaza, a 12,875-square-foot, open-air dining plaza at The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park in San Diego. The translucent wall systems from Kingspan Light + Air allowed the designers to incorporate images of trees that had been removed from the site into the dining pavilions and the box office structures. The graphics create compelling imagery that can be enjoyed both day and night. During the day, the trees appear like shadows on the buildings. At night, light from inside the building shines through the translucent wall systems to make it look as though there is moonlight gleaming through the trees. The result is a captivating aesthetic that harmonizes the park’s-built environment with the natural landscape.
About Kingspan Light + Air
Kingspan Light + Air is a business division of Kingspan, the global leader in advanced insulation and building envelope solutions. The North American division of Kingspan Light + Air was established in 2016 to expand Kingspan’s vision of providing truly holistic building envelope solutions.
Since launching in 2016, Kingspan Light + Air has expanded both geographically and in terms of its solutions offering and shows no signs of stopping. The growing company recently acquired Solatube International Inc., the leading manufacturer and marketer of Tubular Daylighting Devices (TDDs), and previously acquired Major Industries in 2021, CPI Daylighting in 2017 and Bristolite Daylighting Systems in 2016. Kingspan Light + Air currently operates out of five locations throughout the United States and is headquartered in Lake Forest, Ill.
By combining decades of industry expertise with core competencies in daylighting, natural ventilation and smoke management solutions, Kingspan Light + Air supports the creation of healthy and sustainable built environments while serving its customers’ ever-growing needs. Projects include the Rady Shell at Jacobs Park (home to the San Diego Symphony), the New York State Fairgrounds Exposition Center and Arizona State University.
About Solatube International
Solatube International, Inc., a Kingspan Light + Air company, is widely recognized as the daylighting industry innovator. Based in California, the company is the leading manufacturer and marketer of tubular daylighting devices (TDDs) and has earned worldwide acclaim for its unrivaled ability to transform interior spaces with natural light.
Solatube continues to innovate with groundbreaking products that increase energy efficiency and light output and were among the first innovations to receive the “Solar Impulse Efficient Solution” label by The Solar Impulse Foundation, recognizing all the effort and innovative developments the company has made to become a recognized energy-efficient solution. Solatube celebrated its 30th anniversary in 2021.
For more information about the company and its related products, visit www.solatube.com
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.