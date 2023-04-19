Attorney General Moody, FSA and FPCA to Launch Nationwide Law Enforcement Recruitment Effort

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Attorney General Ashley Moody, the Florida Sheriffs Association and the Florida Police Chiefs Association today announced a nationwide law enforcement recruitment effort. At a news conference with Sheriff Chad Chronister at the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, Attorney General Moody and the law enforcement leaders announced the creation of the Florida Law Enforcement Virtual Job Fair. The recruitment event will launch tomorrow in all 50 states and help bolster ongoing efforts by the state to bring more officers to Florida.

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “Florida is the most pro-law enforcement state in the nation, and I am honored to help our great sheriffs and police chiefs recruit qualified officers from across the country. Word is certainly spreading that in Florida, we back the blue, we uphold the rule of law and do all that we can to protect our residents and visitors. I am excited to help ramp up our recruitment efforts to help ensure that Florida remains the best state in the nation.”

FSA President and Hernando County Sheriff Al Nienhuis said, “When we say that Florida is the most law enforcement-friendly state in our nation, we mean it. From bonus payments, training incentives, home purchasing opportunities and working for communities that truly appreciate your mission, Florida has it all. Now is a great time to join our law enforcement community. There are countless opportunities depending on your passions and skills. Being a hero and serving your community is an honor unlike any other.”

FPCA President and Fellsmere Police Department Chief Keith Touchberry said, “Just like General Moody, Florida backs the blue. Whether you’re a sworn officer now in another state, a military veteran, or just thinking about a career in law enforcement, this Virtual Job Fair is the perfect opportunity to find out how you can make a difference and be a hero in the most law enforcement-friendly state in the nation. Take the first step to joining our noble profession and register for our Virtual Job Fair now."

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said, “Recruiting the best and brightest individuals to serve in law enforcement is critical to the success of any agency. It is imperative that we attract individuals who possess integrity, strong moral character, and a commitment to public service. These qualities are essential to maintaining the community's trust and ensuring that we provide the highest level of service and protection to those we serve."

FSA and FPCA are sponsoring the Florida Law Enforcement Virtual Job Fair. This online event seeks to connect officers throughout the nation with available career opportunities in the Sunshine State. New prospective recruits from this job fair will be joining the hundreds who have already made the move to be a Florida hero.

Last year, Attorney General Moody and Gov. Ron DeSantis advocated for and secured benefits and incentives for the men and women who wear the badge. After Gov. DeSantis signed the incentives package into law, more than 530 officers from 48 states relocated to Florida.

In addition to providing opportunities to talk to hiring law enforcement agencies, the Florida Law Enforcement Virtual Job Fair will be highlighting the benefits available to new Florida officers, including:



$5,000 one-time recruitment bonus;

$1,000 allowance toward basic recruit training costs;

Up to $1,100 of equivalency training costs for certified law enforcement officers, or members of the special operations forces who become full-time law enforcement officers, who relocate to Florida;

Up to $25,000 in down payment and closing cost assistance to eligible “hometown hero” homebuyers;

Up to $25,000 for officers who adopt a child from Florida’s child welfare system;

Exemptions from basic prerequisites for veterans and applicants with an associate degree or higher to enter a law enforcement officer basic recruit training program; and