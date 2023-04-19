Pest Control Market Size: Key players, future trends, growth drivers, strategy, price, and gross margin through 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 22.91 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 4.3%

Global Pest Control Market Forecast to 2030

The Global Pest Control Market Research Report by Emergen Research was developed via analysis of key commercial data and a broad geographic distribution. The study provides comprehensive coverage of the qualitative and quantitative analyses of the Pest Control Market in addition to significant market statistical data. Both current estimates through 2022 and historical data from 2018 to 2019 are provided in the research paper. The study also examines established and emerging market players, providing a broad overview of the company, its product line, commercial alliances, and expansion ambitions.

The global pest control market size was USD 22.91 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand for low-toxic, more sustainable, and environment-friendly pest control methods is driving revenue growth of the market. Pests are one of the key problems for farmers that restricts them in achieving higher production in agriculture crops. In addition, countries, such as India, lose about 25% of their crops due to diseases and pests every year. Moreover, pest controllers protect crops during transport and storage and increase productivity of land and minimize yield losses. Furthermore, insecticides also protect buildings and other wooden structures, such as beds, staircases, and furniture, from damage by termites and woodboring insects.

Competitive Terrain:

The global Pest Control industry is highly consolidated owing to the presence of renowned companies operating across several international and local segments of the market. These players dominate the industry in terms of their strong geographical reach and a large number of production facilities. The companies are intensely competitive against one another and excel in their individual technological capabilities, as well as product development, innovation, and product pricing strategies.

The leading market contenders listed in the report are:

Bayer AG, BASF SE, Corteva, ADAMA, Syngenta, Bell Laboratories Inc., FMC Corporation, Ecolab, Rentokil Initial plc, Rollins, Inc., Truly Nolen, and Anticimex

Research Report on the Pest Control Market Addresses the Following Key Questions:

Who are the dominant players of the Pest Control market?

Which regional market is anticipated to have a high growth rate over the projected period?

What consumer trends and demands are expected to influence the operations of the market players in the Pest Control market?

What are the key growth drivers and restraining factors of the Pest Control market?

What are the expansion plans and strategic investment plans undertaken by the players to gain a robust footing in the market?

What is the overall impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Pest Control market and its key segments?

Market Overview:

The report bifurcates the Pest Control market on the basis of different product types, applications, end-user industries, and key regions of the world where the market has already established its presence. The report accurately offers insights into the supply-demand ratio and production and consumption volume of each segment.

Segments Covered in this report are:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Termites

Insects

Mosquitoes

Flies

Cockroaches

Ants

Bed bugs

Rodents

Others

Control Methods Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Chemical

Insecticides

Herbicides

Rodenticides

Repellents

Others

Biological

Plant-extracts

Microbial

Predatory insects

Mechanical

Light traps

Adhesive traps

Malaise traps

Mesh screens

UV radiation devices

Ultrasonic vibrations

Others

Others

Mode of Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Powder

Pellets

Sprays

Traps

Others

Regional Landscape section of the Pest Control report offers deeper insights into the regulatory framework, current and emerging market trends, production and consumption patterns, supply and demand dynamics, import/export, and presence of major players in each region.

The various regions analyzed in the report include:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The commercial segment is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR due to rapid urbanization and rising new infrastructural projects. High economic and health risks associated with pest is increasing demand for pest control in commercial and public places. In addition, rising government pest management programs are also driving revenue growth in this segment.

The termites segment is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR over the forecast period. These cellulose-eating insects cause damage to wood and furniture. The U.S. is home to about over 50 species of termites and according to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), the U.S. residents spend over USD 1 billion on termite control products. In addition, homeowners spent on an average about USD 3,000 on repairs caused by termites, which has increased demand for termite controllers and is driving revenue growth in this segment.

The North America market accounted for largest revenue share in 2021 due to rising demand for herbicides for killing weeds in agricultural lands. Furthermore, rising demand for organic pesticides owing to less chemical content and being environment-friendly is also driving market growth in this region.

The section on the competitive landscape offers valuable and actionable insights related to the business sphere of the Pest Control market, covering extensive profiling of the key market players. The report offers information about market share, product portfolio, pricing analysis, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, product launches and brand promotions, among others. The report also discusses the initiatives taken by the key companies to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Key Points of the Geographical Analysis:

Data and information related to the consumption rate in each region

Estimated increase in the consumption rate

Proposed growth of the market share of each region

Geographical contribution to market revenue

Expected growth rate of the regional markets

Thank you for reading our report. To know more about the customization feature, please get in touch with us, and our team will ensure the report is customized to meet your requirements.

