Walden Security honored as a 2023 VETS Indexes 3-Star Employer

/EIN News/ -- CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VETS Indexes is excited to announce that Walden Security has earned the designation as a VETS Indexes 3-Star Employer. The award recognizes Walden Security’s commitment to recruiting, hiring, retaining, developing, and supporting veterans and the military-connected community. At the end of 2022, Walden Security employed 937 employees who were veterans and current National Guard or Reserve members. That totals 16.36% of Walden Security’s employment force.



“Walden Security has demonstrated a commitment to recruiting veteran and military-connected employees and then helping them grow and develop into leaders,” said George Altman, managing director of VETS Indexes.

“As more and more employers recognize the cutting-edge technical skills and soft skills veterans bring to the workplace, the race to attract military-connected talent gets increasingly competitive. The number of organizations participating in the 2023 VETS Indexes Employer Awards more than doubled since last year – but even in this highly competitive environment, Walden Security distinguished itself among veteran employers and should be commended,” Altman said.

Walden Security President Michael S. Walden is a veteran himself and, as such, respects and understands the hard work and dedication it takes to serve this nation. Walden Security strives to be a place where veterans can work if they wish to continue a career serving their community and their country.

As part of that commitment, Walden Security implements several initiatives to attract veterans, including internal veteran recruiters, veteran-focused job boards, and military-connected job fairs. Walden Security also supports veterans once they are members of the Walden Security team through opportunities for growth, leadership development, and a wide range of benefits such as the Employee Family Scholarship program.

This year, a record number of 239 organizations participated in the VETS Indexes Employer Awards. Of those, VETS Indexes recognized 200 organizations across the following award levels: 5 Star Employer, 4 Star Employer, 3 Star Employer, and Recognized Employer. The in-depth survey and recognition program analyzes each company’s policies, practices, and outcomes in detail, across the following 5 categories:

Veteran job candidate recruiting and hiring Veteran employee development and retention Veteran-inclusive policies and culture Support for members of the National Guard and Reserves Military spouse/family support



About VETS Indexes: VETS Indexes is a leading voice on veteran employment issues, overseeing the VETS Indexes Employer Awards, hosting the twice-yearly Employing U.S. Vets Conference, unearthing unique and unprecedented data on veteran employment through the Veteran Employment Benchmarking Service, and developing custom indexes, linked to financial products, that track the performance of the publicly traded companies that have established themselves as the best employers for veterans. For more information on the process and methodology behind the VETS Indexes Employer Awards, please click HERE.



About Walden Security: Walden Security is the nation’s 7th largest security firm, and the nation’s largest WBENC-certified Women’s Business Enterprise specializing in security services. The company continues to grow by earning new business one customer at a time—without mergers or acquisitions—and maintains a 97% client retention rate. Walden Security is also one of America’s only security firms with an ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System Certification, which the company has held for nearly 20 years. For five consecutive years, Walden Security earned the Training APEX award from Training magazine and is the only security company that won the award in 2022. Dedicated to business integrity, Walden Security is also a two-time winner of the Better Business Bureau (BBB) Torch Award for Marketplace Ethics and recipient of the BBB International Torch Award for Ethics. For more information, visit waldensecurity.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT Heather Lee, Marketing Communications Coordinator heather.lee@waldensecurity.com