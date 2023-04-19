Industrial Batteries Market Share, Size, Trend, Future Demand, and Forecast, 2022–2030

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 17.0 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 9.0%, Market Trends – Significant investments in research & development activities

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The most current market research report from Emergen Research, which focuses on the global Industrial Batteries Market, provides in-depth analysis of each of the market's major segments. The research on the global Industrial Batteries Market include information on market size, revenue growth rate, industry data, revenue splits by regional markets, gross margins, production costs, and product portfolios. The report also highlights a number of other micro- and macroeconomic factors, including the most important drivers, opportunities, trends, difficulties, supply and demand ratios, production and consumption patterns, stringent regulatory frameworks, and a wide range of other factors.

The global industrial batteries market size reached USD 17.0 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing demand for lithium-ion batteries from the automotive industry is a major factor driving market revenue growth. Rising demand for industrial batteries to power homes, buildings, and machinery and equipment at construction sites is also a factor driving revenue growth of the market. For instance, South Australia is home to the largest lithium-ion battery installation and is powered by Tesla. It has a 100-megawatt capacity that powers 30,000 homes. It has also announced 50%, which will raise its capacity to 150 MW.

Deploying centralised batteries in a district to store the excess energy produced by regionally distributed production facilities, such as rooftop solar PV and other types, is an emerging concept in large-scale battery storage. The operator of the distribution system has direct control over these battery storage systems since they are linked to the distribution network. When demand in the particular district exceeds supply, the stored electricity can be used. In Walldorf, Germany, a 100 kW battery system is being used as part of a test project that is connected to 40 homes.

Competitive Landscape:

The latest study provides an insightful analysis of the broad competitive landscape of the global Industrial Batteries market, emphasizing the key market rivals and their company profiles. A wide array of strategic initiatives, such as new business deals, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, technological upgradation, and recent product launches, undertaken by these companies has been discussed in the report. The report analyzes various elements of the market’s competitive scenario, such as the regulatory standards and policies implemented across the industry over recent years. Our team of experts has leveraged several powerful analytical tools, such as Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis, to deliver a comprehensive overview of the global Industrial Batteries market and pinpoint the fundamental growth trends.

The leading market contenders listed in the report are:

EnerSys, Exide Industries Ltd., LG Chem, C&D Technologies, Inc., SK Innovation Co., Ltd., GS Yuasa International Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, SAMSUNG SDI Co., LTD., Solid Power, Inc., Amara Raja Group, Rolls Battery, and Saft

Global Industrial Batteries Market Highlights:

Regional demand estimation and forecast

Product Mix Matrix

R&D Analysis

Cost-Benefit Analysis

Pre-commodity pricing volatility

Supply chain optimization analysis

Technological updates analysis

Raw Material Sourcing Strategy

Competitive Analysis

Mergers & Acquisitions

Location Quotients Analysis

Carbon Footprint Analysis

Patent Analysis

Vendor Management

Key Parameters Analyzed in This Section:

Company Profiles

Gross Revenue

Profit margins

Product sales trends

Product pricing

Industry Analysis

Sales & distribution channels

Regional Segmentation:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific

Key Points Covered in This Section:

Regional contribution

Estimated revenue generation

Vital data and information about the consumption rate in all the leading regional segments

An expected rise in market share

Forecast growth in the overall consumption rate

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The Nickel-Metal Hydride batteries segment is expected to register a steady growth rate due to content of fewer toxic metals as compared to other batteries such as Nickel Cadmium (Ni-Cad), and is currently labeled as environmentally friendly. This battery type has approximately 30% more capacity and periodic exercise cycles need to be done less often, is also easy to store and transport, and not subject to regulatory guidelines.

Automotive segment revenue is expected to register a rapid growth rate during the forecast period due to high demand for rechargeable batteries with greater power capacity for powering Electric Vehicles (EVs). Moreover, Automotive Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) are increasing investment in developing more advanced technologies, including battery power capacity, production volume, and plant upgrade, among others, which is driving revenue growth of the segment.

The market in Asia Pacific accounted for largest revenue share in 2021 due to presence of major companies such as LG Chem, SAMSUNG SDI Co., LTD., and others. Increasing government initiatives to reduce environmental pollution and reduce dependency on and use of non-renewable energy resources are some key factors contributing to revenue growth of the market.

Market Overview:

The report bifurcates the Industrial Batteries market on the basis of different product types, applications, end-user industries, and key regions of the world where the market has already established its presence. The report accurately offers insights into the supply-demand ratio and production and consumption volume of each segment.

Segments Covered in this report are:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Lithium-Ion

Lead-Acid

Nickel-Metal Hydride

Nickel-Cadmium

Others

Battery Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Primary Battery

Secondary Battery

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Automotive

Telecom & Data Communication

Grid-Level Energy Storage

Power Supply/Backup

Others

Key reasons to buy the Global Industrial Batteries Market report:

The latest report comprehensively studies the global Industrial Batteries market size and provides useful inference on numerous aspects of the market, such as the current business trends, market share, product offerings, and product share.

The report offers an insightful analysis of the regional outlook of the market.

It offers a detailed account of the end-use applications of the products services offered by this industry.

The report holistically covers the latest developments taking place in this industry. Therefore, it lists the most effective business strategies implemented by the market rivals for ideal business expansion.

Thank you for reading our report. If you have any requests for customization of the latest report, kindly get in touch with us. Our team will assist you and ensure the report is designed as per your requirements.

