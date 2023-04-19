COVID-19 Daily Update 4-19-2023

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of April 19, 2023, there have been 11 deaths reported since last week’s dashboard update, with a total of 8,094 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 86-year old male from Randolph County, a 91-year old female from Cabell County, an 85-year old female from Boone County, a 35-year old male from Pendleton County, an 82-year old male from Jefferson County, a 75-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 72-year old female from Raleigh County, an 80-year old male from Raleigh County, an 87-year old male from Fayette County, an 82-year old male from Greenbrier County, and a 58-year old female from Kanawha County.

West Virginians ages 6 months and older are eligible for COVID-19 vaccination. All individuals ages 6 months and older should receive a primary series of vaccination, the initial set of shots that teaches the body to recognize and fight the virus that causes COVID-19. At this time, one Omicron booster shot (bivalent) is recommended for most people ages 6 months and older who completed the primary series, and their most recent COVID-19 shot was at least 2 months ago.

Visit the WV COVID-19 Vaccination Due Date Calculator, a free, online tool that helps individuals figure out when they may be due for a COVID-19 shot, making it easier to stay up-to-date on COVID-19 vaccination.

To learn more about COVID-19, or to find a vaccine, visit vaccines.gov, vaccinate.wv.gov, or call 1-833-734-0965.