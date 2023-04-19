Wilson Mwangi Takes the Helm as Balfour Capital Group's New Head of African Operations and Senior Portfolio Manager

Africa's economy is growing with abundant natural resources, expanding middle class, and a young population." Its the final economic frontier”
— Steve Alain Lawrence
LUXEMBOURG, April 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Balfour Capital Group has announced the appointment of Wilson Mwangi as the new Head of African Operations and Senior Portfolio Manager , effective immediately. In his new role, Mr. Mwangi will be responsible for driving the firm's growth in the African market. Mr. Mwangi will be directly working with the Chief Investment Officer Steve Alain Lawrence . We are very confident as a company he truly understand the intricacies of the landscape of a multi billion dollar market
Mr. Mwangi brings a wealth of experience to the role, having previously served as the Deputy Chief Economist for Nyandarua County Government of Nairobi Kenya. In this role, he is responsible for coordinating the development of sector policies and programmes in the productive, infrastructure and social services in the country. He is also responsible for macro planning and coordination of regional and international economic policies and programmes.
Prior to that, Mwangi worked for The Co-operative Bank Ltd in various capacities, including as a Relationship Manager for Business Banking, a Product Manager for Asset Finance and IPF, and a Credit Risk Analyst. During his time at The Co-operative Bank, he was responsible for generating new business, analyzing market needs, and designing solutions for special projects.
Mwangi holds a Master's degree in Economics (Finance) from Kenyatta University, School of Economics, and a Bachelor's degree in Economics and Business Studies from Kenyatta University, School of Humanities and Social Sciences. He is also a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and has completed courses in Mastering Data Analysis in Excel from Duke University (Coursera) and Data Science from John Hopkins University (Coursera).
Balfour Capital Group is confident that Mwangi extensive experience and knowledge of the African market, coupled with his proficiency in data analysis, will help the firm achieve its ambitious growth targets in the region.
Contact
Melissa clarke
Balfour Capital Group
+1 510-626-9949
email us here