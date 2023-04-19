Network as a Service Market has witnessed a growth from USD 103.24 Billion from 2022 to 2030 with a highest 22.4% CAGR

Emergen Research Logo

Rapid adoption of a network as a service in digital transformation of businesses is driving market revenue growth.

Network as a Service Market Size – USD 16.65 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 22.4%, Market Trends –Rising demand for cloud solutions and services ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Network as a Service Market research report published by Emergen Research describes in detail the vital aspects of the Network as a Service market on a global and regional level. The Report includes the approximate study of different segments in terms of overall growth, development, opportunity, business strategies, procedures, etc. The report contains the fundamentals produced and advancements by different applications Share and The latest trend gaining momentum in the market that increases awareness about the Network as a Service market. The report supplies a comprehensive analysis of business aspects like global Network as a Service market size, recent technological advances, and inventions. The research report consists of an introduction of the market, key players, opportunities, restraints, product and type classification, and overall market analysis.

The global Network as a Service (NaaS) market size reached USD 16.65 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 22.4 % during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Network as a Service (NaaS) is a critical component in enterprise network architecture for supporting the adaptation of innovative technologies depending on market demands, as well as for improving network performance, productivity, user experiences, and proactive maintenance. Owing to the increased internet penetration in functional business domains, many enterprises are deploying Network as a Service (Naas) in their business functions. Growing number of customers are turning to cloud alternatives to help them save money on network quality improvement. Network as a Service (NaaS) reduces costs by introducing new virtualized network infrastructure processes for hardware, software, operations, and maintenance. In addition, technological advancements in Machine Learning (ML) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) based Network as a Service (NaaS) algorithms are accelerating revenue growth of the market. Many market players are introducing Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) algorithms to streamline and distribution of data. These metrics are significant in cost reduction and time. However, concerns regarding data security are a significant barrier to network as a service market growth. The protection of varied personal user data is becoming challenging owing to the rise in cyberattacks and data breaches. According to a leading cybersecurity company, globally WannaCry ransomware attacks affect around 230,000 computers. Revenue and reputation of the company may significantly affect owing to data breaches.

The report aims to provide a determining analysis of the market competition to help the user make a pivotal business analysis. The complete portfolios of the key companies, including their production capacity, revenue share and size, gross margin, sales revenue and margin, growth rate, along with their business strategies and technological developments, have been discussed in the report. The companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include

Cisco Systems Inc

Cloudflare, Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Verizon Communications Inc.

Nokia Corporation

Dell Inc.

Tata Communications Limited

Cato Networks Ltd.

Amdocs Management Limited

Palo Alto Networks, Inc.

Perimeter 81 Ltd.

ALE USA Inc.

NTT Communication and among others

The research study also focuses on a comprehensive analysis of market trends, driving factors and constraints affecting the market growth, and opportunities for business development and expansion.

The report further discusses in detail the market segmentation based on types and applications.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

WAN as a service

LAN as a service

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Large Enterprises

Small and medium enterprises

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Virtual private network

Bandwidth on demand

Multi-branch connectivity

WAN Optimization

Secure web gateway

Others (Integrated network security as a Service)

The research study on the global Network as a Service market provides a complete detail-oriented assessment of this market and provides an accurate evaluation of market tendencies such as revenue estimations and shares, current market value, future market valuation, and market size over the forecast years. The report focuses on the evaluation of the given market in major regions and the countries included in those regions. The report provides details of the market considering the geographical landscape that includes North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East & Africa.

Some Important Points Answered in this Network as a Service Market Report Are Given Below:

Explains an overview of the product portfolio, including product development, planning, and positioning

Explains details about key operational strategies with a focus on R&D strategies, corporate structure, localization strategies, production capabilities, and financial performance of various companies.

Detailed analysis of the Network as a Service market revenue over the forecasted period.

Examining various outlooks of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST & SWOT Analysis.

Study on the segments that are anticipated to dominate the Network as a Service.

Study on the regional analysis that is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period

Major benefits of the Network as a Service report:

The report discusses in detail the changing dynamics of the competitive landscape

The report provides detail-oriented futuristic prospects of factors driving the growth of the market and limitations affecting the market growth

The report gives a comprehensive analysis of the changing dynamics of the market owing to the current scenario

The report provides valuable insights on key market growth driving trends and monetary competence in the forecast timeline

Thank you for reading our report. Please get in touch with us if you have any query regarding the report or its customization. Our team will ensure the report is best suited to your needs.

