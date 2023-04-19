Industry Leaders Intend to Collaborate on New Programmable Multi-Generational Framework That Extends Beyond 5G Open RAN

Cohere Technologies, Intel, Juniper Networks, Mavenir and VMware collaborate on Multi-G Initiative—supported by Bell, Telstra, and Vodafone
Cohere is committed to a software-based, open architecture that can drive faster innovation and deliver critical revenue growth and profitability for the industry”
— Ray Dolan, CEO, Cohere Technologies
SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Paving the way for large-scale deployments of Open Radio Access Networks (Open RAN), industry leaders from Cohere Technologies, Intel, Juniper Networks, Mavenir and VMware intend to collaborate to develop the industry's first framework for a multi-generational (Multi-G), software-based Open RAN architecture. The Multi-G initiative would define frameworks, interfaces, interoperability testing, and evaluation criteria that would provide the interfaces to support full coexistence of 4G, 5G, and future waveforms. This effort would help drive higher performance and connectivity across satellite, private and ad-hoc networks, and autonomous vehicles, increasing new service and revenue opportunities for telecommunications and mobile operators.
The new Multi-G framework would disaggregate RAN intelligence and scheduling functions, enabling future code releases of Intel's FlexRAN reference architecture to support higher capacity, software-defined deployments for 4G, 5G and next-generation wireless waveforms and standards.
Ahead of the group's first meeting in May 2023, telecommunications leaders worldwide are already sharing support for the collaborative initiative:
Vodafone Group
"This commitment from Intel, Mavenir, Juniper Networks, and Cohere, with a software programmable L1 stack, is fully aligned with the vision of Open RAN and will bring us one step closer to the scale deployment of software-defined RAN," said Yago Tenorio, Vodafone Fellow and Director of Network Architecture, and Chairman of the Telecom Infra Project (TIP). "This has huge potential for significant performance and capacity benefits for all existing cellular networks. We strongly endorse this initiative, and we look forward to seeing the critical interfaces published into the relevant O-RAN Alliance and TIP Working Groups."
Telstra
"Cohere's Universal Spectrum Multiplier technology has the potential to unlock new architectural capabilities and opportunities for the RAN beyond today's architecture," said Iskra Nikolova, Network and Infrastructure Engineering Executive at Telstra. "We're pleased to support this initiative and look forward to working with Cohere and the group to define the framework and accompanying critical interfaces."
Bell
"A genuine Multi-G framework will enhance the benefits of Cohere's Universal Spectrum Multiplier, strengthen Open RAN vendor flexibility down to the silicon layer, and allow old and new waveforms to coexist—beyond 5G," said Mark McDonald, Bell's Vice President, Wireless Access. "Bell looks forward to working with Cohere and partners later this year to further test this architecture."
Hear from the collaborators:
Intel Corporation
"This Multi-G framework, enabled by Intel FlexRAN - which is fully software programmable down to L1 - will enable faster O-RAN adoption and unlock new innovations," said Sachin Katti, Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Network and Edge Group at Intel Corporation.
Mavenir
"As the leading Open RAN partner, we're excited to be part of the Multi-G initiative which promises to bring 4G and 5G spectral efficiencies gains not possible with incumbent solutions," said Bejoy Pankajakshan, EVP-Chief Technology and Strategy Officer at Mavenir. "Unlike traditional DSS (Dynamic Spectrum Sharing) techniques, which reduce 4G and 5G performance, with our Multi-G collaboration with Cohere and Intel, Mavenir can provide a true spectrum co-existence solution, which deploys 5G on the same spectrum assets as 4G, dramatically improving the ROI per Hz on the existing 4G spectrum."
Juniper Networks
"As more 5G deployments are underway, there is still a large installed base of 4G networks that can benefit from the intelligence, control and automation enabled by an Open RAN Intelligent Controller (RIC) architecture," said Raj Yavatkar, CTO of Juniper Networks. "Juniper Networks has already demonstrated innovative 4G and 5G use cases with our Juniper Non-RealTime RIC and Near-RealTime RIC that can provide more flexibility to network operators. We are excited to add our expertise and join the Multi-G framework initiative, which will not only help to accelerate Open RAN adoptions but will also spur further innovation across multiple generations of mobile networks to enhance the network operator experience."
VMware
"VMware is already paving the way for more programmable and intelligent Open RAN networks with our VMware RIC and our Service Management Orchestration Framework (SMO) for end-to-end RAN automation, assurance and optimization," said Sanjay Uppal, GM & SVP, Service Provider Business Unit, VMware. "We are pleased to join other industry leaders to pioneer in the development of the industry's first framework for a Multi-G, software-programmable architecture that will further encourage innovation and fast-track the adoption of Open RAN globally."
Open RAN Policy Coalition
"Defining new interfaces that supercharge developing and future networks is critical for the success of open networks," said Diane Rinaldo, Executive Director of the Open RAN Policy Coalition. "This will foster innovation and add flexibility, which will improve our competitiveness."
Cohere Technologies
"We are pleased to work with world-class partners and operators to accelerate the deployment of Multi-G, open networks with significant performance improvements," said Ray Dolan, CEO of Cohere Technologies. "Cohere is committed to a software-based, open architecture that can drive faster innovation and deliver critical revenue growth and profitability for the industry."
