Actual SEO Media, Inc. Shares How Social Media Can Turn Businesses into BFFs Using Social Media

Social media is a great way to put out additional content and lead more people to a business's site. Digital marketing can be like a game of chess. It needs to be carefully planned and strategic. Actual SEO Media, Inc.

Actual SEO Media, Inc. discusses how social media can help businesses grow larger and give them more opportunities to rank higher on a SERP.

HOUSTON, TX, USA, April 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- More than ever, customers are looking for real, authentic people to give their money to. People are tired of seeing the same old ads from faceless corporations. Customers are turning to those that not only appear authentic but those that are reachable. There is no better way to reach out to one's favorite brands than through social media.

Actual SEO Media, Inc. discusses the advantages social media can have for businesses of all sizes. While it can have its downsides, that still doesn't mean that social media isn't a valuable tool if used correctly.

A Brief History: How Social Media Evolved and Took Over Everyone's Lives

In the business world, social media is one of the most important aspects of promoting one's brand and reaching out to their audience. Some people may be able to remember one of the first prominent social media sites back in the 90s, Six Degrees. While it was short-lived, it was followed by many others that would eventually befall the same fate.

The early 2000s made way for social sites such as Friendster, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Myspace, with Facebook proving to be one of the most successful and longest-running sites. Now, there are more social media sites than people know what to do with, and it is not always easy to keep up with which ones are the best and which ones are about to fade out of existence.

Social Media: Where Brands and Customers Get to be Best Friends (And Occasionally Frenemies)

Social media is the front door to any brand. Businesses can no longer hide in a faraway land in some big building. People now have direct access to their favorite products, influencers, and celebrities. Moreover, these big-name brands can respond directly to any one of their followers. This is huge, and it can have a lot of power that, if wielded properly, can be great for brands. People can ask their favorite brands questions, search for reviews, and even give feedback about products and services.

Many companies would argue that this can be a bad thing for them. People have quick access to leave negative reviews and tarnish a reputation that has been cultivated for years in a matter of minutes. While many company owners have a right to worry, there is another side to this argument. With the proper tools and a helping hand, maintaining a presence on social media can be exponentially positive for a brand, especially ones that are up and coming.

Using social media is a great way to develop customer relationships and get honest feedback from potential customers. It can help build trust between companies and their customers, letting the viewer know that they are, in fact, dealing with a real company and not just another scam artist out looking for an easy click or buck.

Social media is a great way for a brand to put its best foot forward. In today's competitive world, having anything less can cause a brand to collapse before it even begins.

The Authenticity Dilemma: How Brands Can Show They Care (Without Being Creepy)

At the beginning of this article, authenticity was mentioned. More than ever, people are out on the hunt for companies that actually care about their customers. They also do want to speak with someone who has not been trained to spit out the same sales pitch as every other company out there. Consumerism and marketing have been out in the world long enough that people are well aware when they are being sold something.



People don't just want products. They want something they will truly care about, and they want it from a brand that takes their customers seriously. The second a brand comes off as being disingenuous, audiences will be able to spot it a mile away. Audiences will be more inclined to trust a brand if they see the brand engaging with them. Social sites can humanize a company. Instead of simply seeing an ad on television or a giant billboard, they know they are speaking with a human being about their questions, concerns, and comments.

This is why it is so important to be regularly active on social media. Brands that take the time to interact with their followers will be the most successful ones.

SEO: The Never-Ending Race Where No One Can Stop Running, But Social Media Hands Out a Red Bull

Google loves seeing active social sites for brands. When new content is published, Google's algorithms crawl all over the page and rank it. The more positive and active a brand is on its social sites, the better chance it has of ranking higher on Google's SERPs. It is no longer enough just to simply have a website. Companies need to regularly present new content that is interesting, trustworthy, and engaging. This shows viewers that the brand is alive and functioning.

Brands want their site to be indexed as much as possible. This allows Google or any other search engine to continue ranking the site. Some people may be under the impression that once their site reaches the top, they are done. Sadly, that is not the case.

Think of a race. Someone in last place may be able to work their way up to first place, but if they stop running, they will get passed up. They have to keep running to stay in first place until the race is done. SEO is similar. The difference is this race doesn't ever end. Brands need to continually work to keep first place; otherwise, competing companies will pass them up, and it doesn't take long.

What social media does is gives businesses another outlet to achieve first place. Instead of just relying on a website, brands now have social media to depend on to help boost their visibility.

For some, this rat race seems like a lot of work, and it is. Many businesses will forego their social media outlets because they either do not have the time or they do not think it is all that important. Businesses that do not invest in their social media outlets are making a huge mistake, which causes them to miss out on opportunities to grow. However, there is a better solution; there are many digital marketing agencies out there, such as Actual SEO Media, Inc., that specialize in social media marketing. Not only can they create a social media account for brands, but they can keep it alive and running. With constant new content that is relative and relatable, businesses can take advantage of every outlet without having to take time away from running their company and still improve their marketing strategy.

Social media has been playing a much bigger role in business than most people give it credit. Many people think of Youtube influencers, Instagram models, and TikTok shorts when they think of social media. They might even think of the younger generation spending hours scrolling through their feeds filled with memes and random posts that the older generation is too out of touch to understand. But that simply is not the case. Social media can be another tool in a business owner's toolbox to help boost their brand and reach their target audience.

As a leading Houston SEO company, Actual SEO Media, Inc. empowers its clients to maximize their digital marketing potential. By harnessing the power of search engine optimization, the company helps businesses expand their online reach and establish a stronger presence on the Internet. In addition to SEO, Actual SEO Media, Inc. also specializes in social media marketing and online reputation and management. For more information, contact the office at (832) 834 - 0661 or by email at info@actualseomedia.com.

Houston Digital Marketing Services, Expert Digital Marketing Services Near Me Houston Texas