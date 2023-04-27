Identité® Named Top 10 MFA Tool by GRC Outlook
We make sure that PasswordFree™ MFA for any online user is as easy as a look, click, or tap”CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Identité®, a company founded by a team of security and enterprise software veterans who believe that authentication should be simple and secure for all users – without passwords has been named a Top 10 MFA tool by GRC Outlook.
Identité’s PasswordFree™ MFA solution is powered by NoPass™, which is short for “no passwords”. The company offers a deployment model that best suits the customer. Identité’s Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) is a virtual environment that installs into a customer’s preferred private cloud provider. In contrast, the SaaS offering comes with simple APIs that enable PasswordFree MFA dialogues in any website or mobile application. Its PasswordFree™ MFA employs all three types of authentication – something a user knows, something a user has, and something a user is. All these factors are executed while the user enters a username, responds to a prompt on their personal device, and is holding the device in a manner their biometric such as face or fingerprint, is captured.
“We make sure that PasswordFree™ MFA for any online user is as easy as a look, click, or tap”, says John Hertrich, CEO of Identité. “While most MFA solutions address the ‘something you have’ with a digital token stored on a personal device, Identité takes this one step further and secures the token with our patented Full Duplex Authentication® process. This adds phishing resistance by not only authenticating the user to the authenticating service but it requires the authenticating service to authenticate to the user before releasing the digital token. This also eliminates bots and negates the need for those annoying CAPTCHA dialogues,” explains Hertrich.
In the workforce and for eCommerce, user adoption is always a concern with clients. Identité helps them address this by allowing users to make the change with the least amount of friction. It could be by simply adding PasswordFree™ MFA as an option to start and then over time splash the user with good reasons to make the change. Another approach that the company uses is to start with places where there is a high rate of password-related friction.
The security is enhanced by the patented Full Duplex Authentication®, which not only authenticates a user’s digital token, but it requires the server to authenticate to a user before exposing the user’s token. This prevents the compromise of passwords from phishing, impersonation, and “Man-in-the-Middle” attacks.
The key features of Identité’s PasswordFree™ MFA for Workforce and Customers are:
Easy setup and registration
PasswordFree™ MFA with a biometric in less than a second
Phishing resistant with patented Full Duplex Authentication™
Authenticators on iOS, Android, Windows or MacOS
About Identité
Identité is a security company specializing in passwordless multi-factor authentication and offers the most simple and secure method to eliminate passwords for employees and online customers. The NoPass™ family of products is available as on-premise and SaaS offerings and is designed to help all types of enterprises finally get rid of passwords.
