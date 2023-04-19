Business Marketing Made Easy in New Online Course

Prof James Barnes is an expert at working with small businesses and taking the mystery out of their marketing
Renowned Mississippi State University Extension Professor, marketing mentor, and author Dr James Barnes has launched an interactive online course that promises to put an end to random acts of marketing for businesses
The Master Your Marketing online course from business mentor Dr James Barnes takes the mystery out of marketing.
STARKVILLE, MISSISSIPPI , UNITED STATES , April 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned Mississippi State University Extension Professor, marketing mentor, and author Dr James Barnes has launched an interactive online course that promises to put an end to random acts of marketing for businesses.
The new Master Your Marketing course is a game-changer for entrepreneurs who are ready to make money through their marketing instead of wasting it. Based on the Building a StoryBrand and Marketing Made Simple frameworks – which have helped many thousands of businesses from every imaginable industry to grow – the online course helps business owners level up their marketing for less with simple, actionable, and repeatable steps.
“Your marketing is about to get a whole lot easier,” says Dr Barnes. “Any business that needs a marketing plan that works will benefit from this course. As a business owner, I’ve been in your shoes. Most of the time, marketing feels like throwing spaghetti at a wall and hoping something – anything – sticks. But isn’t your business too important to play guessing games? I created Master Your Marketing so you can stop feeling stuck and start getting traction with your marketing today.”
Dr Barnes lives by the ethos that anything is possible with positive encouragement and a willingness to work as hard as you play. Dedicated to helping businesses flourish and reach their goals, he is an Associate Extension Professor and Economist at Mississippi State University, a StoryBrand Certified Guide, the brains behind the Bricks-To-Clicks® Marketing program, and the author of 5 Social Media Mistakes Your Business Should Avoid.
Tapping into his decades of experience and unique marketing expertise, Master Your Marketing course participants will accomplish in just four weeks what takes many businesses a year (at least!) to master. Spread across four live and interactive remote sessions held via Zoom on May 16, 23, 30 and June 6 – with morning and evening options on each date to make scheduling even easier – the course curriculum ensures that business owners walk away with everything they need to grow their audience and increase sales.
“Each week, Master Your Marketing will solve a specific pain point in business marketing,” reveals Dr Barnes. “You will discover the words to use in your brand message that will hold your ideal customer’s attention. You’ll pin down your marketing strategy, so that you’ll feel confident you’re doing the right things in the right order at the right time. You will turn your website into a high-converting, 24/7 salesperson for your business. You will find out how to generate more leads – and transform them into customers. And once and for all, you will learn the secrets to social media engagement, all with extra encouragement and accountability via our private online community. Business owners: it’s time to say goodbye to wasting precious time and money on dead-end marketing, and hello to a tried-and-tested strategy that works for you and your business.”
Enroll for the Master Your Marketing course now and join the live sessions via Zoom on May 16, 23, 30 and June 6, 2023, at 10am–12pm or 6pm–8pm (CST).
