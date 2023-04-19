Introducing YGE Commercial – The Self-Serviced Electricity Network Putting Green Earth in Motion

The company is the only one of its kind in the world and is designed to cause disruption in the energy industry.

OREM, UTAH, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- In a world where innovation means more now than ever, YEREQ Geo Energy LLC , or YGE Commercial , is doing the unthinkable by offering the world’s first self-serviced electricity network that puts green earth in motion.YGE Commercial is a private community network of owners that boast 21 years in the EV and Renewable Energy industries. The network consists of over 2,000 owners – a number that continues to grow with each passing day.In the company’s most recent news YGE Commercial is thrilled to announce the launch of its most innovative and extraordinary solution for the planet – the YGE Commercial Electricity Generator. This self-serviced electricity network is the ultimate resource for any commercial business looking to add EV charging stations to its business operations. Customers can get anywhere between 10Kw-1MW of energy for their unique needs and applications. What’s more, the electricity generation system is completely green and releases no carbon emissions, has an almost zero carbon footprint, and burns zero fossil fuels – all whilst providing 24/7 energy at a 99% efficiency rate.“As the demand for EV charging continues to grow, YEREQ offers the perfect solutions for any commercial application,” says spokesperson for the company, Cynthia King. “Businesses evolve with the changing needs of their customer. With YEREQ Commercial charging, you can now appeal to a broader audience, provide simple solutions for every type of customer, and adapt to their needs effortlessly. “Many businesses are getting on board with this game-changing technology, including Autel and WeWorldEnergy, just to name a few.For more information about this exciting announcement, please visit https://www.yereqgeoelectricity.com/ About YGE CommercialYGE Commercial is part of the YGE International group that provides renewable green energy solutions across the globe. Under the YGE International umbrella also falls YGE Solar, YGE Hydrogen, YEREQ Energy Saver, and more.