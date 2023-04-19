TLC Worldwide Launches COSMOS, a Cutting-Edge MarTech Insights & Rewards Solution

TLC Worldwide launches COSMOS - The revolutionary consumer rewards and insights platform enabling end-to-end campaign and program management.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- TLC Worldwide launches COSMOS - The revolutionary consumer rewards and insights platform enabling end-to-end campaign and program management.
TLC Worldwide, the global leader in consumer rewards, has announced the launch of COSMOS, the latest iteration of its revolutionary rewards and insights platform that enables campaign creation and reward selection, while providing rich consumer insights.
COSMOS is an automated program development and content management tool. Creating configurable customer branded websites, matching the right reward to the target consumers, and providing white-label consumer redemption and reward distribution. By leveraging the data and insight collected through the 400+ acquisition and retention programs TLC runs globally each year, companies can create highly targeted and personalized campaigns that resonate with their consumers on a deeper level.
"We are thrilled to introduce COSMOS to our customers," said Alec Johnson, CEO of TLC Worldwide. "This platform is a game-changer in the consumer acquisition and loyalty sector, offering businesses a level of insight and targeting that has never been possible before. With COSMOS, companies can connect with and reward their consumers in a way that is highly personalized and relevant, driving better engagement, deeper loyalty, and richer consumer LTV."
COSMOS offers businesses a wide range of features, including campaign creation, access to the world’s largest curated experience rewards network, and rich real-time analytics and reporting. With its intuitive user interface and powerful capabilities, COSMOS is the go-to platform for companies looking to acquire and retain their consumers.
"At TLC Worldwide, we are always striving to stay ahead of the curve in terms of technology and innovation," added Emma Baine, COO of TLC. "The launch of COSMOS is yet another example of our commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions that drive results for our customers."
The benefits to our customers are significant;
• Rapid creation and ‘go-live’ for consumer redemption and reward distribution
• End-to-end experience rewards offerings
• Higher ROI from rewards spend
• Increased consumer loyalty and engagement
• Consumer insights and first-party data capture
• Intuitive UX
The launch of COSMOS comes at a time when companies are increasingly focused on delivering personalized and localized experiences for their consumers. TLC Worldwide is well-positioned to help companies meet this demand, offering a platform that is highly effective and easy to use.
To learn more about COSMOS and the personalized services offered by TLC Worldwide, visit their website at www.tlcworldwide.com https://www.linkedin.com/company/tlc-worldwide/
About TLC Worldwide:
TLC have been connecting their clients’ customers with free experiences for the last 30 years, to make their lives more rewarding and change behavior.
Today, their unique, global platform offers companies, including the world’s biggest brands, access to thousands of experiences, across the full breadth of consumer passions and needs. From travel and hotels to family days out, from free dinners to movie nights in or out, from kids’ sport & talent lessons to pamper treatments and wellness.
Their commercial model enables clients to reward everyone, rather than the lucky few, more generously and for a fraction of the real value – guaranteeing results, strong ROI and supporting brand equity.
