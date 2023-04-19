Therapeutic Drugs Monitoring Market Share & Size Worth USD 3.93 Billion in 2030 | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing preference for precision medicine is a key factor driving market revenue growth

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emergen Research’s latest document, titled ‘Global Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market is one of the most sought-after market reports involving an in-depth analysis of the global Therapeutic Drug Monitoring market. The report’s authors have offered necessary details on the latest Therapeutic Drug Monitoring market trends and the crucial parameters impacting both short-term and long-term market growth. Its panoramic view of the Therapeutic Drug Monitoring industry entails useful insights into the estimated Therapeutic Drug Monitoring market size, revenue share, and sales & distribution networks. Such helpful market insights are bound to help readers outline this industry’s key outcome in the near future. Those are further intended to assist businesses involved in this sector in sound decision-making and formulating lucrative business plans. The primary addressees of this report include some of the globally renowned venture capitalists. The report offers these individuals a vivid description of the competitive spectrum of the global Therapeutic Drug Monitoring market.

The global Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market size reached USD 1.75 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Therapeutic Drug Monitoring (TDM) market revenue growth is driven by factors such as increasing preference of precision medicine, importance of TDM across various therapeutic fields, importance of TDM in organ transplant procedures, growing focus on R&D related to TDM, increasing adoption in the treatment of autoimmune diseases and technological advancements.

Therapeutic drug monitoring of immunosuppressive medicines is frequently used to treat patients after solid organ transplantation. In T2D, calcineurin- and mTOR-inhibitors are utilized more commonly than anti-metabolite and other medications. Patients who have received a solid organ transplant must take numerous immunosuppressants for the rest of their lives to maintain the health and functionality of their grafts. Therapeutic drug monitoring, an established tool for directing therapy, enables personalized dosing by maintaining drug concentrations within a specified range. Through TDM optimization, treatment with toxic or insufficient dosages, which might result in organ rejection, can be prevented.

Competitive Outlook:

The global Therapeutic Drug Monitoring market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. These companies are known to make hefty investments in research and development projects. Also, they control a considerable portion of the overall market share, thus limiting the entry of new players into the sector. The global Therapeutic Drug Monitoring market report studies the prudent tactics undertaken by the leading market players, such as partnerships and collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, and joint ventures.

Some of the key participants in this industry include:

Abbott, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., F. Hoffmann-LA Roche Ltd., Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Danaher, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., BIOMÉRIEUX, Grifols, S.A., Exagen Inc., and apDia Group.

Additionally, the report covers the analysis of the key players in the industry with a special focus on their global position, financial status, and their recent developments. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and SWOT analysis have been covered by the report to provide relevant data on the competitive landscape.

Detailed Regional Analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Analysis of the segments and their growth projection is carried out by extensive historical and current analysis of the market scenario. Further, the report offers details about the factors and features of the Therapeutic Drug Monitoring market expected to boost the growth of the industry in the coming years.

Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market Segmentation:

Emergen Research has segmented the global therapeutic drug monitoring market on the basis of product, technology, class of drugs, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Consumables

Equipment

Immunoassay Analyzers

Chromatography & MS Detectors

Clinical Chemistry Analyzers

Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Immunoassays

Chemiluminescence Immunoassays

Fluorescence Immunoassays

Colorimetric Immunoassays

Radio Immunoassays

Chromatography-MS

Liquid Chromatography-MS

Gas Chromatography-MS

Class of Drugs Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Anti-Epileptic Drugs

Anti-Arrhythmic Drugs

Immunosuppressant Drugs

Antibiotic Drugs

Bronchodilator Drugs

Psychoactive Drugs

Other Drugs

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Hospital Laboratories

Clinical Laboratories

Commercial & Private Laboratories

Other End-use

The report focuses on current and future market growth, technological advancements, volume, raw materials, and profiles of the key companies involved in the market. The report provides valuable insights to the stakeholders, investors, product managers, marketing executives, and other industry professionals.

Valuable Market Insights:

The report highlights the latest trends observed in the consumption pattern of each regional segment.

Extensive market segmentation included in the report helps better understand the revenue and estimated growth of the individual regions.

The report throws light on the historical and current market scenarios and provides a concise year-on-year growth rate of the global Therapeutic Drug Monitoring market.

The report further entails the current market trends, technological advancements, revenue growth, and other aspects affecting market growth.

