Global Tartaric Acid Market Size Demand and Revenue Worth USD 502.31 Million in 2032 |Emergen research

Rising application of tartaric acid in processed food products, such as bakery items is one of the major factors driving global tartaric acid market

Tartaric acid Market Size – USD 287.2 Million in 2022, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 5.8%, Market Trends – Government initiatives and increasing” — EMARGEN RESEARCH

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Tartaric acid market size is expected to reach USD 502.31 Million in 2032 and register a steady revenue CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing application of tartaric acid in processed food products such as bakery items and natural preservatives and rising demand from the wine industry as well as recent improvements in production and process technology of tartaric acid are key factors driving market revenue growth.

Tartaric acid is an organic acid that occurs naturally in many plants, including grapes, bananas, and tamarinds. Tartaric acid and its salts, among other things, can serve as an acidulant, potential of Hydrogen (pH)-controlling agent, preservative, emulsion, bonding agent, taste additive and modifier, stabilizer, and firming agent. Antioxidants included in tartaric acid help to improve the immune system. Tartaric acid improves intestinal absorption, suppresses gas, and aids in digestion.

Major factor expected to restrain market revenue growth is concerns regarding high production costs of tartaric acid. Globally, tartaric acid prices are rising as a result of strong downstream demand from numerous industries. Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG), pharmaceutical, and cosmetic industries are the main sources of tartaric acid demand. In addition, increasing wine consumption worldwide is expected to increase cost of tartaric acid, due to widespread usage of tartaric acid in the wine industry. Moreover, the Russia-Ukraine war tensions are contributing to rising tartaric acid prices globally through skyrocketing crude oil prices, increased logistic costs, clogged ports, and challenges with international trade, which is hindering revenue growth of the market.

Key companies operating in the Tartaric Acid market include:

Distillerie Mazari S.p.A, Merck KGaA., Actylis, Omkar Specialty Chemicals Ltd., U.S. Chemicals LLC, Changmao Biochemical Engineering Company Limited, ALVINESA, Distillerie Bonollo S.p.A, Azelis, and SHILPA CHEMSPEC INTERNATIONAL PRIVATE LIMITED

The natural tartaric acid segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global market in 2022. Natural tartaric acid is a fruit-based organic acid that is frequently utilized in wine and food industries. The natural route is recovering potassium bitartrate, a reddish precipitated salt, from argol, the sediment in wine vats. This acid is a natural product with a wide range of industrial applications because of many beneficial properties, including those of an acidifier, antioxidant, stabilizer, and potential of Hydrogen (pH) corrector, to mention a few. Natural tartaric acid is widely used in food and cosmetics industries and has many other applications. Furthermore, it this acid is a food additive used in products such as baby milk, candies, jams, and fruit juices. These are some of the factors driving revenue growth of this segment.

The dextrorotatory tartaric acid (D-tartaric acid) segment is expected to account for a significantly large revenue share in the global market over the forecast period. D-(-)-Tartaric acid is utilized in chemical synthesis as a resolving agent, which serves as a precursor for production of D-tartaric acid diethyl ester, D-tartaric acid dimethyl ester, and D-tartaric acid diiso-propyl ester, three of its ester derivatives. Similar to citric acid, d- (-)-tartaric acid is frequently used as an acidifying ingredient for beverages and other foods. When mixed with tannin, this type of tartaric acid can be used as an acid dye mordant, which is also utilized for several developing and fixing procedures in the photographic industry. Synthetic analgesics are made using D- (-)- tartaric acid. These are some of the factors driving revenue growth of this segment.

The North America market is expected to account for largest revenue share during the forecast period. This is attributed to rising regulatory approvals for use of tartaric acid, rising demand for the product as an acidifier for processed food products in the U.S., as well as presence major market companies. Use of L(+) tartaric acid as a natural preservation agent to make up for inherent acidity of fruit juice ingredient in fruit jellies, jams, preserves, butters, or kindred goods is regulated by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA). Amount of tartaric acid used in these products must be a fair amount to contribute to the product's overall acidity, as per 21 CFR 120 150.141 and 150.161 regulations. These factors are driving revenue growth of the market in this region.

This market is segmented based on Types, Applications, and Regions. The growth of each segment provides accurate forecasts related to production and sales by Types and Applications, in terms of volume and value for the forecast period. This analysis can help readers looking to expand their business by targeting emerging and niche markets. Market share data is given on both global and regional levels. Regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East Africa. Research analysts assess the market positions of the leading competitors and provide competitive analysis for each company. For this study, this report segments the global Tartaric Acid market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Stereoisomeric Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032)

Dextrorotatory Tartaric Acid (D-tartaric Acid)

Levorotatory Tartaric Acid (L-tartaric Acid)

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032)

Synthetic

Natural

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032)

Nutraceutical Industry

Food & Beverage Industry

Medical Industry

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Others

Regional Segmentation

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report further examines the market in the key regions of the world with regard to production and consumption patterns, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue generation, market share and size, and presence of prominent players in the regions. The report also covers the expansion plans undertaken by companies in the regions under the regional analysis section.

