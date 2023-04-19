Intelligent OMICS, a leading UK-based AI pharma company, announces the appointment of Dr Robert Grundy as CEO

Robert Grundy is to join Intelligent OMICS as VP of Business Development
Intelligent OMICS ("Intellomx"; https://www.intellomx.com), a leading AI drug discovery company, is delighted to announce Dr Robert Grundy as their new CEO.
AI and automated analysis of large clinical data sets is having a major impact on development of more effective therapies for disease. To lead Intellomx in this process is very exciting indeed!”
— Dr. Robert Grundy
NOTTINGHAM, UNITED KINGDOM, April 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Intelligent OMICS ("Intellomx"; https://www.intellomx.com), is delighted to announce the appointment of Dr Robert Grundy BSc PhD FRSB as CEO.
Having served as VP of Business Development at Intellomx for the last 12 months, Dr Grundy makes the planned transition to CEO at a time when the appetite for artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) tools is very high across the drug discovery and development spectrum.
"I’m delighted to be taking the helm at Intellomx at such an exciting time for adoption of AI and ML techniques in our industry” commented Dr Grundy. “The impact that automated analysis of large clinical data sets could have on the development of safer, cheaper, more effective therapies for hard to treat diseases is significant. To be part of that process is very exciting indeed.”
“Rob has had a significant impact over the past year, driving the growth of Intellomx through the creation of new revenue streams and the instigation of important drug discovery collaborations with big pharma” commented Intellomx NED Dr Bill Mason. “Furthermore, the leadership qualities demonstrated in his initial time with the company bode very well for the next phase of our strategic development.”
Former CEO Dr. Simon Haworth will continue with the company as a non-executive Board Director.
Intellomx’ unique AI-based platform seeks to apply an artificial neural network approach across multiple OMICS data sets to determine concordant features key to driving underlying disease mechanisms. A network inference approach is then applied to understand which gene targets are having the greatest impact on the disease. The platform therefore represents an incredibly powerful target identification and validation tool. Intellomx works with a number of global pharma companies across a range of key therapeutic sectors.
The Intellomx proprietary “Intuitive Informed Intelligence” (I3) methodology finds novel biological targets that drive disease and their OMICS Digital Twin platform helps predict pre-clinical tox effects, saving up to 90% of pre-clinical development costs and reducing the need for animal trials.
About Intelligent OMICS (Intellomx)
Intelligent OMICS (“Intellomx”; https://www.intellomx.com) is a UK-based in silico drug discovery company. Intellomx uses artificial intelligence to model molecular data, discerning the underlying disease pathway for each disease. The Company’s results indicate the comparative importance of key molecules or genes, show how they fit together in the disease state, indicate the impact on the disease pathway of knocking out a given target or group of targets, and prioritise targets for development according to their disease impact and off-target toxicity risk.
All this is done in silico before results are tested in the wet lab, saving years of time and considerable money for the drug development process.
Intellomx is currently undertaking parallel analyses in pancreatic cancer, AML, breast cancer and other cancers as well as in auto-immune disease, neurodegenerative conditions, diabetes, COPD, TB and Sepsis.
The Intelligent OMICS technology replaces the popular but flawed meta-analysis and semantic mining of literature with direct, evidence-based analysis of the underlying systems biology of disease. Our method addresses the flaw in literature-derived Knowledge Graphs by identifying the novel results not yet covered in literature.
Intellomx uses its own technology to identify new drugs and companion diagnostics, and also provide services to pharma.
For further information contact
Dr. Rob Grundy
CEO, Intelligent OMICS Ltd
rob.grundy@intellomx.com
+44 7976 600016
William Mason
Director, Intelligent OMICS Ltd
+44 7785 950134
