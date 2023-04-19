Transforming Industries with Wireless Precision: The Pushbutton Industrial Wireless Remote Control Market

Emergen Research Logo

Pushbutton Industrial Wireless Remote Control Market Trends – Emphasis on industrial automation and optimum utilization of resources

Pushbutton Industrial Wireless Remote Control Market Size – USD 866.0 Million in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 11.3%” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The market for pushbutton industrial wireless remote controls was valued at USD 866.0 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 11.3%. The market's revenue growth is primarily fueled by factors like rising adoption of enabling technologies in manufacturing, technological developments in the ICT sector, rising consumer adoption of cutting-edge devices, high internet penetration globally, and rising adoption of advanced technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), the internet of things (IoT), and cloud services for managing massive amounts of data. The transition from manual to automated production processes is a part of the industry's development.

Instead of replacing jobs in factories, COBOTS help in creating complementary roles, as well as faster, more productive, and efficient production lines. They help in improving productivity and workplace satisfaction by taking on or assisting with repetitive and often exhausting operations. This improves the role of engineer by saving their time, which can be dedicated to focus on more complex work, such as feeding, programming, and maintaining robotic software and algorithms. In addition, use of COBOTS in factories, therefore also presents vast opportunity to upskill entire workforces and ease pressure on factories that can be suffering from skills shortages. However, with additional resources required to program and maintain robotic systems, manufacturers must provide engineers with automation skills and technical tools needed to succeed.

Wireless remote controls have come a long way from being simple remote switches. With advancements in technology, the pushbutton industrial wireless remote control market has witnessed significant growth and has become an indispensable part of various industries such as manufacturing, construction, logistics, oil and gas, mining, agriculture, and many more. These remote controls typically consist of handheld transmitters with pushbuttons that send radio frequency (RF) signals to receivers installed on machinery or equipment. The receivers then interpret these signals and execute corresponding actions, providing operators with seamless control from a distance.

The section on the competitive landscape offers valuable and actionable insights related to the business sphere of the Pushbutton Industrial Wireless Remote Control market, covering extensive profiling of the key market players. The report offers information about market share, product portfolio, pricing analysis, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, product launches and brand promotions, among others.

Leading companies profiled in the report are:

HBC Radiomatic GmbH, Hetronic, Omex Control Systems ULC, Danfoss, Tele Radio, NBB Controls+Components GmbH, SCANRECO, AUTEC, Akerstroms Bjorbo, and Yuding Electronic Ltd.

Key Highlights presented in the report:

On 27 August 2019, HBC-radiomatic Inc., completed a landmark expansion project, which built an additional 13,000 sq. ft. of floor area to its plant in Hebron, Kentucky. On Friday, September 20, 2019, the remote control manufacturer had an open house that was invitation-only. Main focus of this event was a presentation by General Management of German-based HBC-radiomatic GmbH.

The stationary segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue share in the global market over the forecast period owing to its increased adoption. Industrial wireless remote control with stationary pushbuttons must be placed in a certain spot, which must be used in a fixed position. The stationary pushbutton industrial wireless remote control has a wide range of applications, including wireless light control, PLC activation, grain auger control, lighting control systems, and engine control, among others. For wireless controls applications where new installation and defective wire replacement are not possible, stationary pushbutton industrial wireless remote control is regarded as a straightforward alternative.

The construction cranes segment is expected to account for a large revenue share over the forecast period. These cranes are used during crane assembly, when it comes to employment of pushbutton industrial wireless remote controls in the operation of construction cranes. Use of wireless remote controls in construction crane operations also enables operator to continuously monitor and view machine's state, reducing workplace dangers. In addition, pushbutton industrial wireless remote controls have improved load reactivity of large cranes by making it smooth and quick. As a result, its integration not only improves operation of these cranes but also lowers danger of workplace accidents.

The North America market is expected to account for largest revenue share during the forecast period, which is attributed to increasing use of pushbutton industrial wireless remote controls in countries in this region. Economies of North America, which include some of the most developed countries in terms of technology, are substantial and diverse. The local market is attractive due to high GDP, high discretionary income, and frequent migration, however, there are certain obstacles to growth, such as rising raw material costs and competition from importers from the Asia Pacific region. Furthermore, growth of the industrial sector and ongoing investments in creation of cutting-edge technologies, such as Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Machine Learning (ML) are expected to drive market growth.

Analysis of the segments and their growth projection is carried out by extensive historical and current analysis of the market scenario. Further, the report offers details about the factors and features of the Pushbutton Industrial Wireless Remote Control market expected to boost the growth of the industry in the coming years.

Market Segmentation by product type:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Handheld

Stationary

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Industry & Logistics

Construction Crane

Mobile Hydraulics

Forestry

Mining

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019–2030)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

Rest of Middle East & Africa

