FSRU (Floating Storage and Regasification Unit) Market Is Predicted To Grow At A Highly CAGR of 13.88% By 2030 | MRFR
Growing demand for natural gas is mainly driving the growth of FSRU (Floating Storage and Regasification Unit) Market during forecast period 2022-2030NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, April 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- FSRU Market Overview:
FSRU (Floating Storage and Regasification Unit) Market is expected to reach 85 MTPA by 2030, with a CAGR of approx. 13.88%.
The floating storage and regasification unit market is anticipated to upscale at a fast pace during the forecast period. One of the most primary reasons behind the ascension of the global floating storage and regasification unit market includes the booming growth noted in the liquified natural gas market. This is likely to act as a catalyst for the economic growth of various countries across the world, as it is environment-friendly for adoption and viable for a shorter period of time to reduce the carbon emissions. Recent discoveries in offshore regions are also made which focus on the fulfilment of the demand for various end-user industrial sectors such as power generation, transportation, as feedstock for petrochemical manufacturers, and other end-users.
COVID-19 Analysis:
The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the global economy, including the energy sector. The FSRU market has also been affected by the pandemic, with both positive and negative impacts.
On the positive side, the pandemic has led to a decrease in global LNG demand, resulting in a surplus of LNG cargoes. This has created an opportunity for FSRUs to store excess LNG, as well as to provide a flexible and cost-effective solution for regasification. As a result, some FSRU operators have seen an increase in demand for their services.
FSRU (Floating Storage and Regasification Unit) Market Drivers:
1. Increasing demand for natural gas: The growing demand for natural gas as a cleaner and more environmentally friendly fuel source is one of the primary drivers of the FSRU market. FSRUs are used to import liquefied natural gas (LNG) and regasify it, making it suitable for distribution and consumption.
2. Flexibility and cost-effectiveness: Compared to onshore LNG terminals, FSRUs offer greater flexibility and lower costs. They can be relocated easily, which makes them ideal for temporary or seasonal demand fluctuations. Additionally, FSRUs require less capital investment compared to traditional onshore LNG terminals.
3. Geopolitical factors: The geopolitical landscape can impact the FSRU market. For example, countries that lack adequate natural gas infrastructure or are heavily reliant on a single supplier may turn to FSRUs to diversify their energy sources.
4. Increasing liquefaction capacity: The growth of liquefaction capacity in countries such as the United States and Australia is expected to increase LNG trade, which in turn will drive the demand for FSRUs.
FSRU Market - Regional Analysis:
The global FSRU market is studied for the regional segments of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Among these, Asia Pacific is estimated to dominate the global FSRU market during the review period. This can be owed to the region’s rising demand for LNG. Further, an increasing need for gas and power conversion units, especially in countries within the APAC is also expected to propel the growth in the regional FSRU market.
Industry Highlights:
Floating storage and regasification unit market is also expected to help in getting natural gas on time and make it available readily in the local markets. Diversification in the market is highly visible, fulfilling the demands for liquified natural gas and natural gas on a global level, which in turn, is expected to promote the growth of the FRSU market over the forecast period. Apart from that, FRSU businesses are also witnessing exponential growth due to the growing demand for green fuel all over the globe.
The floating storage and regasification unit emerged approximately 1.5 decades back, in the early 2000s. Presently, there are around 26 FSRUs in the world, out of which 23 are operated as terminals and three are operated as LNG tankers. 11 more FSRUs are still under construction. One of the major reasons behind the growth of the global floating storage and regasification market is the commercial flexibility, scheduling, as well as lower costs. Additionally, it attracts various countries that have land constraints for the construction of any stationery onshore regasification facilities and takes years to build, commission, and operate. Owing to this, the FSRU is poised to present itself as the perfect solution owing to its regasification capabilities and the fact that it can be deployed anywhere.
FSRU Market Segmental Analysis:
The global FSRU market is segmented by construction, storage, application, and region. Based on construction, the global floating storage and regasification unit market is segmented into newly build and converted. The newly built FSRU is expected to hold the maximum share of the global FSRU market during the forecast period. This can be owed to the low storage capacity limitation of the converted FSRU.
Based on storage, the global FSRU market is segmented into small, medium, and large. Among these segments, the large sized FSRU are likely to witness a considerable rise and is also expected to witness fast-paced ascension over the forecast period.
Based on applications, the global floating storage and regasification unit market is segmented into industrial and power generation. The power generation segment is expected to boast the dominant stance in the market.
FSRU (Floating Storage and Regasification Unit) Market Key Finding:
1. Increasing investments in LNG (liquefied natural gas) infrastructure and rising demand for clean energy were expected to drive the growth of the FSRU market.
2. Technological advancements in FSRU design and operations, such as higher storage capacity, faster regasification rates, and improved efficiency, were expected to further fuel market growth.
3. The FSRU market also faces challenges such as high capital costs, regulatory hurdles, and geopolitical risks. However, increasing government support for clean energy and rising environmental concerns are expected to overcome these challenges in the long run.
Key Companies Profiled:
• Excelerate Energy
• Hoegh LNG
• Golar LNG
• BW gas
• Gazprom FLEX LNG
• Exmar
• Maran Gas Maritime Inc.
• Offshore LNG Toscana SpA
• Mitsui O.S.K. Lines
• Bumi Armada
• Teekay Lng Partners, L.P.
