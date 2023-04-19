A GLIMPSE OF THE KENNEDYS FROM A DIFFERENT PERSPECTIVE

Life On A Road Less Traveled: Or, Memoirs from Behind the Scenes of History
A memoir based on the working relationship of Author Loudell Insley with the Kennedys
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Politics is a messy stadium of power-hungry individuals waiting for their turn on the winning throne. In a world full of risk and danger, Author Loudell Insley sets foot in this messy world of politics and shares her experience working with one of the most influential families of her time - the Kennedys, specifically Edward M. Kennedy and Robert F. Kennedy.
A life-changing and life-threatening experience, Loudell Insley tells it all in this memoir, entitled “Life On A Road Less Traveled: Or, Memoirs from Behind the Scenes of History.” This exclusive glimpse has never been seen in history books and historical websites. Readers can find out more in this book about the underlying controversies and conspiracies about the death of one of the Kennedys and how things were before the assassination. An intriguing read for people, especially those who are in for a mystery and politics.
Loudell Insley is now a full-time realtor after she worked in politics. She was born and raised in Salisbury, Maryland, where she still resides. A true fighter and challenger, Loudell Insley tried her endurance capabilities by enrolling in a survival school.
Grab a copy of Life On A Road Less Traveled: Or, Memoirs from Behind the Scenes of History by Loudell Insley on Amazon and all other online bookstores. Readers can also visit her website at https://loudellinsley.com/.
