Vivien Heim's "Enough Really Is Enough" portrays struggles of women of ‘a certain age’

UNITED KINGDOM, April 19, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- "I’m very much aware that whilst there are many love stories about younger women, there are precious few for us oldies - and very many of us haven't given up on the thrills and spills of love!" author Vivien Heim says. ‘Enough Really Is Enough’ is an inspiring tale that shows that love is possible for anyone and that challenges can be overcome so long as one never surrenders.This book portrays the struggles that many women of ‘a certain age’ will identify with. In the pages of ‘Enough Really Is Enough’ she skillfully shows how one woman draws the line and refuses to give up on life and love even as she struggles with breast cancer, work and financial problems not to mention a new relationship.After having been dumped by a cheating long-term boyfriend, Heim's protagonist resolves to continue pressing forward with her life in the hopes that the best is still to come. Even while she copes with breast cancer and financial difficulties, she finds glimmers of hope. She meets another man and sparks fly. So despite it all, she keeps her head up high and stays ready for what else life has in store for her.This is in part based on the author's own experiences managing life's storms much like the heroine, as she too is of ‘a certain age’ while remaining game for whatever curve balls life has in store for her. She dedicates this tale to women in similar situations, to show them that it’s never too late for one more escapade.About the AuthorVivien Heim has experienced much of what happens to her heroine including suffering from breast cancer, being unceremoniously left by her partner and losing her business due to COVID lockdowns – yet this has not slowed her down. She’s excited at embarking on her next adventure.