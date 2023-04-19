"World's First Green Token, SDBN2, Reaches 20% Sales Milestone, Backed by Real Solar Power Plants"

SDBN2 token achieves 20% sales milestone, promoting sustainable energy development and backed by real solar power plants worldwide.
The SDBN2 token's success showcases growing global demand for sustainable energy and our commitment to green technology development.”
— Peter Bahorecz
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- World's First Green Token SDBN2 Reaches 20% Sales Milestone with Real Solar Power Plants Backing
We are thrilled to announce that the first 80 million units of the world's first green token, the SDBN2, which is backed by real solar power plants, have been sold out. With this, the system has reached a 20% sales milestone, marking a significant achievement in the financing of sustainable energy.
The purpose of the SDBN2 token is to promote the development and expansion of green energy sources worldwide. The solar power plants behind the token not only support eco-friendly energy sources but also contribute to the global fight against climate change.
The success of the token highlights the growing global demand for sustainable energy sources and reinforces the company's commitment to the development of green technologies. As a result, the company plans to issue the SDBN3 token, which is expected to be backed by a 2,500,000 W solar power park.
With the issuance of the new SDBN3 token, the company remains committed to supporting sustainable energy sources and believes that green tokens offer immense potential for both the energy industry and investors. The company hopes that the SDBN3 token will be successful in sales and further strengthen its market position in the field of sustainable energies.
The success of the SDBN2 token and the planned issuance of the SDBN3 token represent important steps towards a greener world. The company thanks its supporters for their trust and continues to work diligently to promote the global spread and development of sustainable energy sources.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
Peter Bahorecz
Sunmoney Solar FZ LLE
+36 70 417 3926
email us here