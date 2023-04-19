Virtual Diagnostics Market Size Worth USD 1,512.2 Million by 2027 at CAGR of 15.0%| Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing adoption of IT in healthcare, growing geriatric population, and a rise in the prevalence of target diseases are driving the demand for the market.

Market Size – USD 491.4 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 15.0%, Market trends –Rise in the level of awareness. ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The report’s authors have offered necessary details on the latest Virtual Diagnostics market trends and the crucial parameters impacting both short-term and long-term market growth. Its panoramic view of the Virtual Diagnostics market entails useful insights into the estimated Virtual Diagnostics market size, revenue share, and sales & distribution networks. Such helpful market insights are bound to help readers outline this industry’s key outcomes in the near future.

The global Virtual Diagnostics market is forecasted to be worth USD 1,512.2 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The market for virtual diagnostics is growing due to an increase in the awareness level of early diagnosis and a rise in demand for affordable and accessible diagnostics. Rapid growth due to a rise in the adoption of IoT in the healthcare sector is also a contributing factor.

The Virtual Diagnostics Market report studies the latest economic scenario with value, drivers, constraints, growth opportunities, challenges, demand and supply ratio, production capacity, import/export status, growth rate, and others. Additionally, the report also undertakes SWOT Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis to study the leading companies.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In November 2020, Vera Smart Healthcare announced the expansion by investing another USD 20 million to add over twenty new healthcare services. For the funding, the company has attained the backing of U.S. investors.

Gastrointestinal virtual diagnostics is growing at a substantial pace as the number of gastrointestinal patients is exceedingly being propelled. Increasing incidences of pediatric gastroenterological disorders are also some of the key reasons for the demand for virtual diagnostics.

The Asia Pacific region is witnessing high growth owing to the presence of a high geriatric population. The adoption of smart technology in the healthcare sector will also impact the market positively.

The leading market contenders listed in the report are:

AliveCor Inc., Eyenuk Inc., IDx Technologies Inc., Cardiologs Technologies, CapsoVision Inc., Olympus Corporation, Sight Diagnostics, ResApp Health Limited, Phelcom Technologies, Medtronic Plc

Market Segmentations of the Virtual Diagnostics Market:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Gastrointestinal Virtual Diagnostics

Ophthalmology Virtual Diagnostics

Cardiology Virtual Diagnostics

Pathology Virtual Diagnostics

Others Virtual Diagnostics

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others (Homecare and Research Institutes)

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

MEA

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Geographical Segmentation:

The latest research report entails an in-depth analysis of the current growth opportunities for various regions of the Virtual Diagnostics Market, gauging their revenue share over the forecast timeline. Furthermore, the report analyses the year-on-year growth rate of these regions over the forecast duration. The leading market regions profiled in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Objectives of the Report:

Industrial structure analysis of the Virtual Diagnostics market by identification of various sub-segments

Extensive analysis of key market players along with their SWOT analysis

Competitive landscape benchmarking

Analysis of Virtual Diagnostics market based on growth trends, futuristic outlook, and contribution to the total growth of the market

Analysis of drivers, constraints, opportunities, challenges, and risks in the global Virtual Diagnostics market

Comprehensive analysis of competitive developments such as expansions, agreements,

