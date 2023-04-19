Personal Hygiene Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, Competitive Analysis, Growth and Forecast 2023-2028

BROOKLYN, NY, USA, April 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group has recently released a new research study titled “Personal Hygiene Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a detailed analysis of the market drivers, segmentation, growth opportunities, trends and competitive landscape to understand the current and future market scenarios. This report can serve as an excellent guide for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists and all those who are planning to foray into the market in any form.

The global personal hygiene market is expected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.7% during 2023-2028. Personal hygiene refers to the practices and habits that individuals adopt to maintain cleanliness and prevent the spread of diseases. It typically involves regular handwashing, bathing or showering, brushing teeth, and wearing clean clothing. Maintaining good personal hygiene is important for physical health and well-being, as well as social and cultural reasons. Good personal hygiene can prevent the spread of infectious diseases, body odor, and other health problems. It is also a significant aspect of self-care and can improve self-esteem and confidence. Personal hygiene practices are typically learned in childhood and reinforced throughout life.

Personal Hygiene Market Trends:

The increasing awareness of the importance of personal hygiene represents a key factor driving the market growth across the globe. This, coupled with increasing consciousness among people regarding health and wellness and the rising need to maintain personal hygiene to prevent the spread of diseases and infections, is contributing to the market growth. In addition to this, the increasing demand for natural and organic personal care products and the easy product availability at affordable price points are driving the market toward growth. Other factors, such as the increasing focus on personal grooming and appearance and proliferating retail channels offering a wide variety of personal hygiene products, are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Personal Hygiene Market 2023-2028 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the personal hygiene market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• 3M

• Auchan

• Carrefour S.A.

• Colgate-Palmolive Company

• Costco

• Henkel AG & Company

• Johnson & Johnson

• Kao Corporation

• Kimberly-Clark Corporation

• Publix

• Reckitt Benckiser Group

• The Kroger Co.

• The Procter & Gamble Company

• Unilever

• Unicharm Corporation

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global personal hygiene market based on product type, pricing, usability and distribution channel and region.

Breakup by Product Type:

• Feminine Hygiene Products:

o Sanitary Napkins

o Tampons

o Others

• Incontinence Garments:

o Adult Diaper

o Protective Underwear

o Cloth Adult Diaper

o Others

• Disinfectants

• Hand Sanitizers

• Masks

• Gloves

• Stretchable Caps

• Antimicrobial Wipes

• Others

Breakup by Pricing:

• Mass Products

• Premium Products

Breakup by Usability:

• Disposable

• Reusable

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Hospital Pharmacies

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• Online Stores and Pharmacies

• Convenience Stores and Retail Pharmacies

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)

• Market Outlook (2023-2028)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

