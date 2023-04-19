Adult Medical Imaging Market 2030 Booming with Top Key Players Carestream, Siemens, Hologic, Fujifilm, GE Healthcare

Adult Medical Imaging Market

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Medical imaging is related to different technologies which are used to view the human body to treat medical conditions and keep a track of them. Different technologies give additional information of various body parts which are being treated injury, related to possible disease, or effectiveness of medical treatment. Technologies of imaging such as ultrasound, CT scans, X-rays, and MRI allow a physician to investigate very fine details of the health condition of the patient and help to treat them effectively. The surge in the development of technology has enhanced the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) to merge with the other technologies mentioned above. Additionally, it allows for long-term data storage which may be required for future treatments.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

Carestream, Siemens, Hologic, Fujifilm, Konica Minolta, Philips Healthcare, Shimadzu, Hitachi Medical, Canon Medical Systems, GE Healthcare

𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

The rise in the need for frequent chest imaging to observe the long-term side effects of COVID-19 is expected to fuel the demand for imaging modalities, especially in clinics, hospitals, and primary healthcare centers.

The outbreak of the COVID-19 is likely to have a moderate impact on the adult medical imaging market in the forecast period. Research and development activities to identify the threat of the SARS-CoV-2 virus on the patients suffering are likely to slow the adult medical imaging market growth.

COVID-19 has brought about a significant burden on the healthcare industry globally, with disruption in the treatment of non-communicable diseases. Challenges exist in providing effective care.

Realizing the disturbing healthcare trends, governments are making efforts to provide excellent quality healthcare to patients globally.

Nationwide lockdowns, canceled or postponed elective surgeries, denied wound care services, rise in skin injuries may lead to a decline during the forecast timeline. However, on the flip side, the latter half of the forecast is predicted to show a drastic rise.

Similarly, the rise in surge for state-of-art imaging modalities by universities and hospitals for teaching and training for updated technological advancements is expected to pave the way for the market in the years to come.

For example, Siemens Healthineers’ MAGNETOM Terra, has been installed in U.S. which is the only approved 7T MRI system. Another example of the 7T MRI/PET system which has recently been shown successfully installed in Wohl Institute for Translational Medicine, Hadassah-Hebrew University Medical Center’s, Jerusalem (Israel).

As per the article published in the American College of Radiology, researchers from the University of Southern California (USCA) and University of California at Los Angeles (ULCA) are likely to design MRI suits that can reduce high transmission risks to radiologists, patients and operators.

North America is likely to dominate the market of adult medical imaging market due to the high adoption of advanced medical imaging modalities and favorable reimbursement scenarios and high patient awareness. Asia-Pacific is likely to grow at a faster rate in the forecast period due to the high prevalence of chronic diseases and growth trends of diagnostic practices that can be preventive are expected to boost the adult medical imaging market.

