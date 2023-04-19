Exploring the Advantages and Disadvantages of Automotive Synthetic Leather: A Comprehensive Review

Automotive Synthetic Leather Market

The growth of automotive synthetic leather is expected to create healthy growth opportunities for the synthetic leather market.

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , April 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The synthetic leather offers a luxurious look to an automotive vehicle and it is now considered to be a significant material for auto accessories in automobiles. The global demand for synthetic leather has witnessed significant growth over the past decade. The soaring demand for synthetic or faux leather is driven by a range of factors, including evolving consumer trends, mounting concerns over the impact of traditional leather on the environment, ascending demand for animal-free products, growing awareness regarding the attributes of synthetic leather, and others.

Hence, the growth of automotive synthetic leather is expected to create healthy growth opportunities for the synthetic leather market. At present, synthetic leather is increasingly being used in a range of applications, which include footwear, interior designing, furnishing, automotive interiors, garments, and luxury goods that increase in the sales of luxury goods and growth in vehicle parc and vehicle production, which drive the growth of the synthetic leather market. The increasing demand for alternatives for the vehicles in the market which are cost-effective such as synthetic leather can boost the growth of the automotive synthetic leather market during the forecast period.

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐒𝐲𝐧𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬

Kuraray Co. Ltd,

H.R. Polycoats Pvt. Ltd,

Alfatex Italia SRL,

Filwel Co. Ltd,

Yantai Wanhua Artificial leather Group Co. Ltd,

San Fang Chemical Industry Co. Ltd,

Mayur Uniquoters Limited,

Nan Ya Plastics Corporation,

Toray Group,

Zhejiang Hexin Industry Group Co. Ltd.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬

Some of the factors that boost the growth of the market is increasing demand for luxurious automobile and changing consumer preference from natural leather to synthetic leather. However, the environmental effects of PU-based and PVC-based artificial leather is the major factor projected to hamper the global market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, increase in focus on the development of bio-based leather is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐲𝐧𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫

The rules, regulations, and policies for animal cruelty across the world are playing a critical role in boosting the prospects of the synthetic leather market, as more consumers are inclined toward purchasing animal-free products. In addition, over the past few years, the prices of traditional leather have increased consistently worldwide, which in turn has propelled the demand for cost-effective alternatives such as synthetic leather. Moreover, the functional and physical properties of synthetic leather are at par with those of traditional leather which are other factors that propel the growth of the automotive synthetic leather market.

𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐚 𝐥𝐮𝐱𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐮𝐬 𝐚𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐞

An increase in income, improved lifestyle, and changing preferences of consumers have positively impacted the sales of premium cars across the world. In addition, several premium car manufacturers are offering premium features in their economic class vehicles to sustain their position within the market, resulting in healthy competition between automobile manufacturers. Moreover, increase in adoption of synthetic leather and rise in demand for cost-efficient alternatives in the market are other factors that propel the growth of the automotive synthetic leather market.

𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (France, Germany, Italy, UK, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

