Rufus Ferguson II – the 6’0, 205lb Under-the-Radar Inside Linebacker Ready to Tackle Next Level

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- In a world where football recruiting is like interviewing people for a job, very few people can provide a list of genetic references like Rufus Ferguson II , a hidden gem from Tampa, Florida, who is set to become a household name in the NCAA – and for good reason. Rufus Ferguson II is a 6’0”, 205lb Inside Linebacker from sunny Tampa, Florida. As a young, rising star during his junior year at Sickles High School, Rufus Ferguson II has been showing remarkable potential to become one of the biggest stars in the sport by honing his talents through daily vigorous workouts and impressive displays on the field. In fact, Rufus boasts a whopping 102 tackles in his junior year alone, which is a remarkable stat considering he only began playing football during his freshman year.Not only does Rufus Ferguson boast impeccable talent on the field, but he also has an undeniably strong sports legacy, being the grandson of Heisman Trophy candidate and University of Wisconsin Hall of Fame Running Back, Rufus Ferguson, and also the son of 2004 Olympian and Howard University Hall of Fame 3-Sport Athlete, Dr. Rhadi Ferguson. In Rufus’ own right, however, he has been a multiple time national Judo champion, is on track to receive his black belt in judo this summer, and holds the rank of blue belt in Brazilian Jiujitsu to round out his combat development.As a result of this undeniable talent, Rufus recently attended the Rivals Combine Series where 1000 athletes attended - and only 14 were invited back for the second day of the Rivals Camp Series. Rufus Ferguson was one of the 14 athletes selected to come back for the 2nd day, with a source from the Rivals camp saying, “he’s built like a panther and moves like one, too.”As of yet, Rufus does not have any star ratings because his primary focus has been on development and allowing his film to do the talking. This interest in Rufus has picked up severely since the Rivals Camp and he’ll be making his way to Wisconsin for a football camp this summer. His father, Dr. Rhadi Ferguson said, “I’ve already contacted Pat Lambert from Wisconsin and told him to prepare for the second coming of Rufus Ferguson.”“We’ve been really concentrating on skill development, keeping him healthy, providing him with the best training and allowing his film to speak for him,” says Rufus’ grandfather, University of Wisconsin Hall of Famer Rufus Ferguson. “The film doesn’t lie. Everybody who has seen him play wants him. There’s one thing that speaks volumes and that’s family line and legacy. When you bet on a Ferguson, you’re betting on a 60-year legacy of winning and excellence.”Recently, Rufus Ferguson visited the Howard University, his father’s alma mater and one of the most notable and prestigious Historically Black Colleges in the country, during their Junior Day and conference championship ring ceremony - and the coaching staff was thrilled to have him on campus.“The way Rufus plays is intelligent and violent,” said another source. “Not only that, but his work ethic is second to none. There is no doubt in my mind that Rufus will emerge as a top prospect with an impressive list of team and individual accomplishments.”As he remains humble and focused on training, his grades, and qualifying for the State Track and Field Championships in the 4x100 meter relay, Rufus’ dedication to football is unwavering and will provide him the acknowledgement that he truly deserves.To learn more about Rufus Ferguson II, please visit https://www.hudl.com/profile/14989832/Rufus-Ferguson About Rufus Ferguson IISince the age of 4, Rufus Ferguson has trained personally with his father, 2004 Olympian, Dr. Rhadi Ferguson who is also a Certified Strength and Conditioning Coach and a former adjunct professor of Exercise Science and Kinesiology. He currently works with former All American, All Big 10, former NFL, and current XFL linebacker, Tre Watson.Additionally, Rufus has been training in the martial arts of Judo, Brazilian Jiujitsu, and boxing since the age of 4. Last season, there was chatter about Rufus being nominated for the High School Butkus Award and he was selected for the 2022 Hillsborough County All Conference First Team.