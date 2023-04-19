KRS-One moves into the Birthplace of Hip Hop, 1520 Sedgwick to prepare for the 50th Anniversary

Global Logo Contest for the 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop
Bronx -native, KRS-One launches a Worldwide Logo Design contest at Birthplaceofhiphop.nyc and will lead programs / exhibits on location at 1520
As Hip Hop marks this historic milestone, we look to this generation of Hip Hop creatives, designers and enthusiasts, to create the official logo of Hip Hop’s 50th Anniversary.”
— Hip Hop Icon and Legend, KRS-One
NYC, NY, USA, April 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Hip Hop’s legendary pioneer, activist, author and philosopher, KRS-One will return back to where Hip Hop began, to the Community Center of 1520 Sedgwick. Launching Birthplaceofhiphop.nyc, KRS-One will lead a series of community-based programs including a masterclass in Hip Hop. The classes and popup exhibits will showcase and celebrate not only how the history of Hip Hop began but also its soul and current expressions. The story began during the Summer of 1973 in the Community Center of an affordable housing building, 1520 Sedgwick Avenue, as a back-to-school fundraiser. Now 50 years after its humble beginnings, this spirit is thriving worldwide and has been expressed in word, music, dance and a variety of art forms. Hip Hop stands alone as a movement in the sheer scope of its influence.
On April 25th, KRS-One will join community leaders, tenants, and the building’s owners to officially launch what is to come on August 11th, and beyond, a celebration that will display the artform, the epicenter of the world-wide cultural phenomenon, known as Hip Hop.
“The 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop is a global movement that speaks to the grit, voice, and power of how it came to be in the first place - we used our voices when they tried to silence us. We used our creativity when they tried to stifle us. We created the culture because we wanted to stand out and stand up for our artistry. Hip Hop is the people’s movement. I am excited to showcase this to the world in the space where it all began at 1520 Sedgwick in the Community Center. It feels right to be here, where it all began,” said Hip Hop Icon and Legend KRS-One.
KRS-One, both leading up to the Anniversary on August 11th, and beyond, will host a series of educational programs that include Hip Hop’s major “cultural” contributors; the history of Hip Hop over 50 years and never before seen exhibits launching on August 11th, the anniversary of Hip Hop.
Hip Hop has always been about community and KRS-One and Birthplaceofhiphop.nyc are now calling on the worldwide Hip Hop community to participate in a logo competition to celebrate Hip Hop's 50th Anniversary. The winning design will recognize the elements of Hip Hop necessary to both celebrate the 50th Anniversary while inspiring future generations to continue to grow and expand Hip Hop's message. More info about the contest can be found HERE. The contest launches on April 28th. The contest is open from 12:01 a.m. April 28, 2023 (Bronx Time Zone) and closes on May 31, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. (Bronx Time Zone).
Throughout his 30-year career trajectory KRS-One has given fans over a dozen classic Hip-Hop albums. His integration of Hip Hop and metaphysical knowledge resonates throughout his music, lectures, and writings as his powerful presence continues to inspire generations. As Rolling Stone once put it, “He’s one of the most influential lyricists of all time,” and Vibe Magazine hails KRS-One as the “Bronx Hip Hop Ambassador”.
KRS- One added, “I’m especially excited about this global logo contest, we’re calling all creatives, designers, graffiti artists to show us their best representation of what Hip Hop is. As Hip Hop marks this historic milestone, we look to this generation of Hip Hop creatives, designers and enthusiasts, to create the official logo of Hip Hop’s 50th Anniversary.”
The logo contest will be judged by a panel of illustrious Hip Hop legends and icons which will be announced on April 25th.
The 1520 Sedgwick Avenue Community Center is a historical landmark called “sacred ground” where a moment was created by kids from the Bronx, that would leave an indelible impact on the world and create the urban cultural phenomenon we know today as Hip Hop.
John A. Crotty, one of the owners of 1520 Sedgwick Ave says, “We are grateful to be playing a small role in helping to preserve the integrity and history of Hip Hop and where it all began. Working with KRS-One has been a real education, his stewardship of this effort ensures its success.”
KOOL DJ Herc, at the request of his sister Cindy Campbell who wanted to give a “Back-to-School” party (“jam”) at the 1520 Community Center in the Bronx on August 11, 1973, begins with his unique style of “deejayin” called “The Merry-Go-Round”. It was there, Kool DJ Herc would perfect this technique which focused on musical “breaks” of songs by James Brown, and others like Apache by the Incredible Bongo Band. It was at those early Kool DJ Herc parties the once independent talents of “b-boys” and “b-girls” graffiti writers, emcees, and DJs would come together forming (over a 50-year period) the most influential urban culture in the world today - Hip Hop!
About KRS-One
Kris Parker who goes by the pseudonym KRS-One (Knowledge Reigns Supreme Over Nearly Everyone) has delivered fans over a dozen classic Hip-Hop albums, spoke at more than 500 universities/colleges including Harvard, Yale, Princeton, Spelman, Howard and Oxford, been nominated for Grammy Awards, received multiple RIAA certified gold and platinum sales accolades and become the definitive source for conscious urban music. Nicknamed “The Teacha” the New York native and acclaimed Emcee has been honored by the United Nations, Billboard Magazine, The Source, BET Hip-Hop Awards, VH-1’s Hip-Hop Honors and Harvard University to name a few. He is one of the most outspoken leaders of Hip Hop’s politics and tradition.
About 1520 Sedgwick
The 1520 Community Center located at 1520 1520 Sedgwick Avenue in the Bronx (New York), known as “sacred ground” has been long revered and known for decades as the official “Birthplace of Hip Hop”. It was, and remains, an affordable multifamily building that has been housing New Yorkers for the last 5 decades.
