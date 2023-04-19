Evaluating Ovarian Cancer Neurological Injury Cases

We are now reviewing cases of neurological injuries suffered by Ovarian Cancer Survivors related to toxic effect of chemotherapeutic agents & radiation therapy.

SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- “We are now reviewing cases of the neurological injuries suffered by Ovarian Cancer Survivors related to toxic effect of chemotherapeutic agents and radiation therapy. Injuries include Cisplatin related peripheral neuropathies and radiation induced lumbosacral plexopathies. I have diagnosed and managed these complications in dozens of women. It is time that I represent this selective group of severely injured women”… Greg Vigna, MD, JD, national pharmaceutical injury attorney

Greg Vigna, MD, JD, national pharmaceutical injury attorney, states, “Multidistrict litigations (MDL) allows for a coordinated discovery against pharmaceutical companies by Plaintiff Law Firms with the skill, knowledge, experience, and financial resources to provide the costly, labor intensive, and time-consuming efforts against a pharmaceutical company. That work product is available for cases that are remanded to State Courts after the MDL has concluded and new cases arise as the latent effects of these dangerous products such as Talc Baby Powder surface and new injuries arise.”

Dr. Vigna continues, “We are investigating neurological injuries caused by the treatment of ovarian cancer specifically the serous and endometrioid histologic subtypes. The toxic effects of radiation therapy and platinum-based chemotherapy drugs are well known and lead to pain, disability, and vocational loss.”

Lumbosacral plexopathies, and peripheral neuropathies are the consequence of life saving interventions for ovarian cancer including chemotherapy and radiation.

Radiation plexopathies occur from 3 months to 30 years after treatment. These patients develop weakness and numbness and significant mobility issues that can affect self care and basic mobility. There is no treatment other than symptomatic measures that would include Physiatrist, physical therapist, occupational therapist, and psychological services.

Chemotherapy induced peripheral neuropathy is a well-known sequalae of platinum-based chemotherapy including Cisplatin and the damage is at the dorsal root ganglion. This injury cause neuralgia type pain as there is allodynia distally in the arms and legs which is pain with simple touch. Four percent of patients treated with Cisplatin or Oxaliplatin develop Grade 3-4 neurotoxicity which have symptoms that include severe paresthesia, severe functional abnormalities, and may include permanent sensory loss that interferes with function.

Dr. Vigna is a California and Washington DC lawyer who focuses on catastrophic injuries and the neurological injuries caused by mid-urethral slings including pudendal neuralgia, obturator neuralgia, ilioinguinal neuralgia, and complex regional pain syndrome. Ben Martin is a national pharmaceutical injury attorney in Dallas, Texas. The lawyers represent women in courts across the country.

