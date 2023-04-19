Memory-Sharing App Fyouture Revolutionizes Legacy Building by Setting Sights on TikTokers and Young Internet Users
The app helps younger generations realize the importance of memory-making by helping them create, save, send, and receive memories and messages in the future
Fyouture is the future of legacy-making, giving users a tech-forward way to create and share their legacies on their own terms.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Fyouture, a new mobile app startup, has announced the launch of the first version of its future messaging and memory-sharing app. The app helps users create, save, send, and receive memories and messages in the distant future, with the intent of helping today’s digitally savvy youth to recognize the power of legacy and arm them with the tools to build theirs. With this goal in mind and recognizing the power of today’s TikTok generation, the app leverages unique features specifically designed to appeal to the internet’s younger generation of users.
Sharing Memories of a Loved One – Digitally Transformed
Fyouture’s creator and founder, Quin Christian, aims to catalyze users of TikTok to leverage the power of Fyouture’s ability to lead the charge in the app's usage and popularity. Christian hopes to help the internet's younger generation see value in and the importance of cementing their digital and real-world legacies today. The app accomplishes this mission by giving users an easy platform to record messages in the present and share them with loved ones in the future.
The app contains several capabilities and features that have digitally transformed the process of sharing memories of a loved one and sending messages for future viewing. Key life moments and events the app supports recording and sending future messages for include:
● Birthdays
● Weddings
● Graduations
● Sports events and activities
● Eulogies
● Marriage proposals
With a streamlined and highly functional user interface (UI), the Fyouture mobile app is designed for ultra-usability, making what was once a complicated process into a simple, smooth, and seamless digitalized method. Fyouture solves the problem of figuring out a way to send a message to a loved one in the future and ensuring they receive it at the right moment, and the company hopes to leverage the popularity of TikTok and future tech trends to grow its budding user base.
TikTok – The Internet’s Dominant Social Media Platform
In 2022, TikTok received more than 672 million downloads from app store marketplaces globally and tallied 740+ million new users in the same year. In the United States, over 47% of TikTok's user base falls between the ages of 10 to 29, an important market segment for Fyouture and one the company hopes to capture in the months following the app's official release. According to Statista, the TikTok user base by country places the U.S. first in the app’s largest number of active users.
The company sees younger users, especially younger TikTok users, as a key demographic important to its growth. This demographic is digitally savvy and keenly aware of its online personas and reputations. By focusing on the legacy aspect of the app’s features, the company hopes to attract these younger users through the appeal of leaving a lasting and memorable digital legacy. For example, a TikTok user could capture a certain moment in time, create a custom message around that moment, and set the app up to deliver that message to their future children, loved ones, or even future self.
"I think it's a deeply human impulse to want to be remembered after we're gone, and it's even better if we have a chance to directly create it and share it with those who matter most to us," said Quin Christian, founder of Fyouture. “Fyouture is the future of legacy-making, giving users a tech-forward way to create and share their legacies on their own terms."
With TikTok trend discovery being a major driver of engagement for the more than 1 billion users of the app, Fyouture hopes to create a new trend among TikTok influencers, one that revolves around the Fyouture app’s core capabilities of memory sharing and future messaging. The official Fyouture app is currently available for download on Android and iOS app stores.
About Fyouture
Fyouture is a U.S.-based mobile app startup focused on reimagining the way memories and messages are stored, shared, sent, and received, both now and in the future. Through offering a wide range of features on its iOS and Android app, the company aims to reinvent the way people deliver and receive messages for viewing in the future.
