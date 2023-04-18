Markforged Receives Continued Listing Standards Notice from the NYSE

Markforged Holding Corporation MKFG ("Markforged" or "the Company"), the company strengthening manufacturing resiliency by enabling industrial production at the point of need, was notified on April 18, 2023 by the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") that the Company is not in compliance with Rule 802.01C of the NYSE's Listed Company Manual ("Rule 802.01C") relating to the minimum average closing price of the Company's common stock required over a consecutive 30 trading-day period. The notice does not result in the immediate delisting of the Company's common stock from the NYSE.

The Company intends to notify the NYSE within 10 business days of its intent to regain compliance with Rule 802.01C. The Company can regain compliance at any time within the six-month cure period if, on the last trading day of any calendar month during the cure period, the common stock has a closing share price of at least $1.00 and an average closing share price of at least $1.00 over the 30 trading-day period ending on the last trading day of that month. The Company fully intends to remain listed on the NYSE, and will consider the best available alternatives, including, but not limited to, a reverse stock split, subject to stockholder approval, if necessary to regain compliance.

The Company's common stock will continue to be listed on the NYSE during the six-month cure period, subject to the Company's compliance with other NYSE continued listing requirements.

About Markforged

Markforged MKFG is enabling more resilient and flexible supply chains by bringing industrial 3D printing right to the factory floor. Our additive manufacturing platform The Digital Forge allows manufacturers to create strong, accurate parts in both metal and advanced composites. With over 10,000 customers in 70+ countries, we're bringing on-demand industrial production to the point of need. We are headquartered in Waltham, Mass where we design the hardware, software and advanced materials that makes The Digital Forge reliable and easy to use. To learn more, visit www.markforged.com.

