FTC Testifies Before House Energy & Commerce Subcommittee

The Federal Trade Commission testified before the House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Innovation, Data, and Commerce on the agency’s work to protect American consumers from unfair or deceptive practices and unfair methods of competition.

In Commission testimony delivered by FTC Chair Lina M. Khan and Commissioners Rebecca Slaughter and Alvaro Bedoya, the agency outlined its work on important consumer protection enforcement and policy initiatives, including safeguarding consumers’ privacy, combatting junk fees and unwanted charges, making it easier for consumers to cancel subscriptions, and protecting servicemembers and veterans, older Americans, and other communities from fraud and deception.

The testimony also details the FTC’s efforts to use its full set of tools to protect the American people from unfair methods of competition, noting that the agency is prioritizing vigorous merger enforcement, targeting anticompetitive conduct, and conducting research on important policy issues.

At a time of increasing investigation and litigation demands on the agency, the testimony also highlights the need to ensure that the FTC has the resources and tools it needs to protect the American people.

The Commission vote to approve the testimony was 3-0.