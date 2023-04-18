Gilbane Completes Construction on the Unique NMS La Jolla Community

NMS La Jolla is the latest development of Wilshire Boulevard near Beverly Hills.

Construction has concluded at NMS La Jolla, a mixed-use residential and commercial community building designed by Steinberg Hart and constructed by Gilbane Building Company. Developed by WS Communities, the fully-furnished apartment homes will be managed by NMS Residential. The 307,000 SF, 17-story concrete structure includes five levels of above-grade parking with valet parking services, 10 levels of residential apartments, and an amenity space on the top level. Amenities on the sixth floor and sky deck include a pool, hot tub, private cabanas, wet and dry saunas, fire pits, barbeques, fitness center, conference room, full kitchen with a wine fridge, lounge, and panoramic views of all of Los Angeles including the Hollywood sign and Griffith Observatory, providing an enhanced experience for tenants.

The residential portion of the building includes furnished private suites within a unit that include multiple bedrooms with private bathrooms and refrigerators. NMS La Jolla also offers a variety of refined furnished studio, one-, three-, and four-bedroom apartments. All of the brand new units include controlled access entry, in-unit laundry, nine-foot ceilings, quartz countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Some units will also include custom queen size beds, balconies, and private desks. Each suite and apartment boast designer-made interiors with impeccable finishes.

"Gilbane Building Company is proud to have brought WS Communities and Steinberg Hart's vision to life," said Tom Szerlag, Senior Project Executive at Gilbane Building Company. "We overcame many challenges, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, to construct this one-of-a-kind building and we are thrilled to see its successful completion."

The exclusive apartment homes aren't the only unique attribute NMS La Jolla has to offer. The exterior lens-like shape of the high-rise tower draws inspiration from the film and television industry of Los Angeles. The irregular, undulating façade adds visual interest and creates an individual experience in each unit. The convex profile of the exterior works with the soaring ceilings and panoramic windows to showcase varying cityscapes by creating view corridors between the taller buildings along Wilshire Boulevard.

Located in Beverly Hills, adjacent to Miracle Mile, NMS La Jolla is the latest addition to the everchanging Wilshire Boulevard. Wilshire Boulevard has experienced tremendous growth in the last few years with the addition of many residential buildings and cultural destinations, like the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures which opened in 2021. The County of Los Angeles is also developing the area with the addition of LA Metro stops like Wilshire/La Brea which will serve as a gateway to the Miracle Mile when it opens in 2024. NMS La Jolla residents will enjoy easy access to much of the growth and culture that Los Angeles has to offer.

