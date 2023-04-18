UK-Based Brand Folliana Launches Natural Hair Growth Oil for Stronger and Healthier Hair Growth

Folliana, a new brand specialising in natural hair growth oils, has recently launched its first product made from nine natural herbs and oils, including Castor Oil, Coconut Oil, Rosemary Oil, and Jojoba Oil, all proven to promote hair growth and designed to nourish hair from the roots, providing the essential vitamins and minerals necessary for strong, healthy hair growth. The blend of natural oils and herbs also helps prevent hair loss, strengthen hair, and improve overall health.

The company's mission is to produce high-quality hair growth products and give back to the community by supporting organisations that provide education and resources to individuals for better hair care and overall wellness.

"We are thrilled to introduce our new brand, Folliana, to the market," said the founder of Folliana. "Our hair growth oil is made of natural ingredients, and we are committed to giving back to the community by supporting education and resources for better hair care and overall wellness."

The company's commitment to the community is reflected in its partnership with organisations that provide education and resources for better hair care and overall wellness. "We believe that everyone deserves access to resources and education to achieve optimal hair care and wellness," said the founder. "That's why we are committed to donating a portion of our profits to support organisations that share our values."

Folliana's natural hair growth oil is packaged in a 100ML bottle and is available for purchase on the company's website. The product has received rave reviews on social media platforms from customers who have noticed an improvement in their hair growth, thickness, and overall health.

"I have struggled with hair loss for years, but this natural hair growth oil has been a game changer for me," said Yasmin. "My hair feels thicker, and I've noticed new growth in areas where my hair was thinning before. I also love that the product is made with natural ingredients and that the company gives back to the community."

Folliana's commitment to the environment is also reflected in its use of eco-friendly packaging materials. The company uses glass bottles that can be easily recycled and encourages customers to reuse or recycle their packaging.

For more information on Folliana and its products, visit the company's website at www.folliana.com or visit their social media accounts, @folliana.

Media Contact

Folliana

Enquiries

United Kingdom