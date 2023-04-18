Submit Release
OVBC ANNOUNCES CASH DIVIDEND

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 18, 2023, Ohio Valley Banc Corp. OVBC Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.22 per common share payable on May 10, 2023, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on April 28, 2023. The directors and management of Ohio Valley Banc Corp. were excited to deliver the news of this increase in the quarterly dividend.

"We hope our loyal shareholders enjoy the rewards of the lasting success of their company. And while we take time to celebrate, our minds continually must stay on the challenges and opportunities ahead as we together work toward our mission to put Community First and make a real difference in the communities we serve," Tom Wiseman, OVBC Chairman of the Board, said.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. is based in Gallipolis, Ohio. The company owns The Ohio Valley Bank Company, with 17 offices in Ohio and West Virginia, and Loan Central, Inc., with six consumer finance offices in Ohio. Learn more about Ohio Valley Banc Corp. at www.ovbc.com.

Contact: Scott Shockey or Bryna Butler, 740-446-2631, 1-800-468-6682

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ovbc-announces-cash-dividend-301801025.html

SOURCE Ohio Valley Banc Corp.

