Abundant Life Financial Opens Business Office in Raleigh, North Carolina
Abundant Life Financial is pleased to announce the opening of its business office located in Raleigh, North Carolina.
We are thrilled to serve the Raleigh area. Our team of experienced financial professionals is excited to provide top-quality financial services to clients in this vibrant community”RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Abundant Life Financial is pleased to announce the opening of its business office located in Raleigh, North Carolina.
— Scott Ferguson
The company is committed to providing personalized financial solutions to clients to help them achieve more full and abundant lives.
Their office, located at 5540 Centerview Drive Ste 418 in Raleigh, North Carolina offers a full range of financial services including financial planning, investment management, tax planning, retirement planning, estate planning, and more. The team at Abundant Life Financial is dedicated to helping clients achieve their financial goals and secure their financial future.
With nearly a decade of experience in the financial industry, Abundant Life Financial has a proven track record of helping clients achieve their financial goals. The company's team of experts provides customized financial solutions to individuals, families, and businesses.
The group is led by Scott Ferguson, a seasoned financial advisor with extensive experience in the industry. Scott has earned designations as a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ professional, Chartered Financial Consultant®, Certified Kingdom Advisor®, Accredited Investment Fiduciary® and holds a JD*/MBA.
“Our Abundant Life name comes from John 10:10b, where Jesus says, ‘I’ve come that they may have life and have it abundantly.’ said Scott Ferguson, Founder/Wealth Advisor of Abundant Life Financial. "We view an abundant life as one free of worry and full of joy. We yearn to reduce financial worry with our clients so they can focus on the things that bring them joy.”
Abundant Life Financial located in Raleigh, North Carolina is accepting new clients. For more information, please visit www.abundantlifefinancial.com or call (919) 852-1971.
About Abundant Life Financial:
Abundant Life Financial is a leading financial services firm dedicated to helping clients work toward their financial goals and navigate to an abundant life. With nearly a decade of experience in the industry, the company offers personalized financial solutions to individuals, families, and businesses. Abundant Life Financial is built on the core principles of treating people with respect, earning trust and instilling sound financial strategies to help individuals and families enjoy fuller, more generous lives. For more information, please visit www.abundantlifefinancial.com.
*JD is an educational degree and holder does not provide legal advice on behalf of Abundant Life Financial, CWM, LLC or its affiliates.
Investment advisory services offered through CWM, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor. Carson Partners, a division of CWM, LLC, is a nationwide partnership of advisors.
Scott Ferguson
Abundant Life Financial
+1 919-852-1971
scott@abundantlifefinancial.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn