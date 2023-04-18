Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,384 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 420,284 in the last 365 days.

Equity Bancshares, Inc. Reports First Quarter Results; Exhibiting Stability of Deposits and Continued Improvement in Asset Quality

Strong Tangible and Regulatory Capital Ratios; Granular Depositor Base With a High Level of Insured Deposits

/EIN News/ -- WICHITA, Kan., April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: EQBK), (“Equity”, “the Company”, “we,” “us,” “our”), the Wichita-based holding company of Equity Bank, reported net income of $12.3 million and $0.77 earnings per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

“Equity positioned itself to capture deposits to ensure balance sheet stability by adhering to previously established risk management guidelines in our loan and investment portfolios. During the quarter, Equity experienced steady deposits and have used that stability as a catalyst to grow and increase relationships with commercial customers,” said Brad S. Elliott, Chairman and CEO, Equity Bancshares, Inc. “Equity is positioned to take advantage of opportunities through the potential economic downturn. We have high levels of regulatory and tangible capital, excellent credit quality, and expertise in mergers and acquisitions. We will look to be the partner of choice in our footprint.”

Mr. Elliott continued, “As a strong community bank, we have a conservative risk management philosophy toward managing concentrations across industries and geographies. As a result, we have a diversified, stable deposit base due to the same granularity we exhibit in our loan portfolio. Our balance sheet risk remains attractive, exhibited by our loan to deposit ratio of 77.7%. We have not taken outsized risks or over leveraged the balance sheet to artificially boost earnings in the short term. We will continue to be a stable and reliable financial expert to our customers and grow our tangible book value through prudent capital management.”

Notable Items:

  • Total deposits increased $46.1 million during the quarter or 4.4% linked quarter annualized while the Loan to Deposit ratio held flat at 77.7% as compared to 78.1% as of December 31, 2022.
  • Cash and cash equivalents increased $145.9 million during the quarter growing as a percentage of Total Assets to 4.9% in the first quarter as compared to 2.1% linked quarter.
  • Equity repurchased $9.6 million of common stock representing 2.0% of shares outstanding as of the end of the first quarter.
  • The Company’s loan growth, excluding PPP and branch sales, was $19.1 million, or 2.4% linked quarter annualized including 6.4% annualized growth within the commercial and commercial real estate portfolios.
  • Book Value per Common Share increased $1.29 linked quarter to $27.03, while Tangible Book Value per Common Share increased $1.29 to $22.96.
  • The ratio of non-performing assets to total assets improved 4bps linked quarter to 0.3%, and the ratio of Classified Assets to Bank Regulatory Capital remained relatively constant at 10.1% from 10.0%.

Financial Results for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2023

Net income allocable to common stockholders was $12.3 million, or $0.77 per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2023, as compared to $11.6 million, or $0.72 per diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2022. The increase during the quarter was primarily driven by an increase in non-interest income of $760 thousand and a decrease in income tax expense of $1.1 million.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $39.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023, as compared to $42.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, a decrease of $2.9 million, or 6.9%. The yield on interest-earning assets increased 27 basis points to 4.94%. The cost of interest-bearing deposits increased by 68 basis points during the quarter, moving from 1.05% at December 31, 2022, to 1.73% at March 31, 2023.

During the quarter, the Company enhanced its overall liquidity position by adding on-balance sheet cash, resulting in a three basis point adverse impact to net interest margin due to the increase in average earning assets and negligible impact to net interest income.

Average interest-bearing deposits moved up slightly during the quarter as the Company experienced a continued compositional shift from noninterest-bearing deposits into interest bearing categories. At March 31, 2023, non-interest bearing deposits declined $85.2 million from December 31, 2022 and $243.1 million from March 31, 2022. The majority of the decline over the last 12 months has been related to average balance declines primarily associated with spending excess liquidity from pandemic governmental support programs.

Provision for Credit Losses

During the three months ended March 31, 2023, there was a net release of $366 thousand compared to a net release of $151 thousand in the previous quarter. The release of provision for the quarter is the result of continued positive credit trends without realization of meaningful losses. The Company continues to estimate the allowance for credit loss with assumptions that anticipate slower prepayments rates and continued market disruption caused by elevated inflation, supply chain issues and the impact of monetary policy on consumers and businesses. For the three months ended March 31, 2023, we had net charge-offs of $377 thousand as compared to $501 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2022.

Non-Interest Income

Total non-interest income was $9.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023, as compared to $8.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, or an increase of 9.1%, quarter-over-quarter. The $760 thousand increase was primarily due to increases in bank owned life insurance of $825 thousand and other non-interest income of $530 thousand primarily consisting of asset quality improvements on previously acquired loan relationships, partially offset by decreases in gain on acquisition and branch sales of $422.

Non-Interest Expense

Total non-interest expense for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, was $33.7 million as compared to $35.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. The $1.5 million change was primarily due to decreases in advertising and business development of $744 thousand, data processing of $418 thousand and other non-interest expense of $308 thousand, partially offset by an increase in salaries and employee benefits of $579 thousand.

Income Tax Expense

At March 31, 2023, the effective tax rate for the quarter was 17.0% as compared to an annual rate of 17.9% in 2022. The reduction as compared to 2022 is associated with an increase in tax benefits related to the implementation of tax planning initiatives and associated reductions in state income tax expense offset by a reduction to tax credits when taken as a percentage of pre-tax income.

Loans, Total Assets and Funding

Loans held for investment were $3.33 billion at March 31, 2023, increasing $19.1 million or 2.3% annualized, from December 31, 2022. Included in the annual growth, is $36.3 million within the commercial and industrial and commercial real estate portfolios, or 6.4%. Total assets were $5.16 billion as of March 31, 2023 increasing $172.7 million or 3.4% from December 31, 2022.

Total deposits were $4.29 billion at March 31, 2023, increasing 4.3% annualized compared to previous quarter end. Of this balance, non-interest bearing accounts comprise approximately 23.6%. Advances from the FHLB declined $27.6 million to $111.2 million during the quarter, while borrowings from the Federal Reserve’s Bank Term Funding Program increased to $140.0 million at March 31, 2023.

Asset Quality

As of March 31, 2023, Equity’s allowance for credit losses to total loans remained materially consistent at 1.4% as compared to December 31, 2022. Nonperforming assets were $17.1 million as of March 31, 2023, or 0.3% of total assets, compared to $18.2 million at December 31, 2022, or 0.4% of total assets. Non-accrual loans were $16.6 million at March 31, 2023, as compared to $17.6 million at December 31, 2022. Total classified assets, including loans rated special mention or worse, other real estate owned, excluding previous branch locations, and other repossessed assets were $59.9 million, or 10.1% of regulatory capital, up from $58.7 million, or 10.0% of regulatory capital as of December 31, 2022.

Capital

During the quarter, the Company realized expansion in both book and tangible capital, as well as book and tangible capital per share as dividends and costs incurred to repurchase shares were outpaced by earnings and partial recovery of the negative fair value mark on the investment portfolio.

The Company’s ratio of common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets was 12.2%, the total capital to risk-weighted assets was 16.0% and the total leverage ratio was 9.6% at March 31, 2023. At December 31, 2022, the Company’s common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets ratio was 12.3%, the total capital to risk-weighted assets ratio was 16.1% and the total leverage ratio was 9.6%.

The Company’s subsidiary, Equity Bank, had a ratio of common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets of 14.4%, a ratio of total capital to risk-weighted assets of 15.7% and a total leverage ratio of 10.8% at March 31, 2023. At December 31, 2022, Equity Bank’s ratio of common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets was 14.5%, the ratio of total capital to risk-weighted assets was 15.7% and the total leverage ratio was 10.8%.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to evaluating the Company’s results of operations in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”), management periodically supplements this evaluation with an analysis of certain non-GAAP financial measures that are intended to provide the reader with additional perspectives on operating results, financial condition and performance trends, while facilitating comparisons with the performance of other financial institutions. Non-GAAP financial measures are not a substitute for GAAP measures, rather, they should be read and used in conjunction with the Company’s GAAP financial information.

The efficiency ratio is a common comparable metric used by banks to understand the expense structure relative to total revenue. In other words, for every dollar of total revenue recognized, how much of that dollar is expended. To improve the comparability of the ratio to our peers, non-core items are excluded. To improve transparency and acknowledging that banks are not consistent in their definition of the efficiency ratio, we include our calculation of this non-GAAP measure.

Return on average assets before income tax provision and provision for loan losses is a measure that the Company uses to understand fundamental operating performance before these expenses. Used as a ratio relative to average assets, we believe it demonstrates “core” performance and can be viewed as an alternative measure of how efficiently the Company services its asset base. Used as a ratio relative to average equity, it can function as an alternative measure of the Company’s earnings performance in relationship to its equity.

Tangible common equity and related measures are non-GAAP financial measures that exclude the impact of intangible assets, net of deferred taxes, and their related amortization. These financial measures are useful for evaluating the performance of a business consistently, whether acquired or developed internally. Return on average tangible common equity is used by management and readers of our financial statements to understand how efficiently the Company is deploying its common equity. Companies that are able to demonstrate more efficient use of common equity are more likely to be viewed favorably by current and prospective investors.

The Company believes that disclosing these non-GAAP financial measures is both useful internally and is expected by our investors and analysts in order to understand the overall performance of the Company. Other companies may calculate and define their non-GAAP financial measures and supplemental data differently. A reconciliation of GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP measures and other performance ratios, as adjusted, are included in Table 6 in the following press release tables.

Conference Call and Webcast

Equity’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Brad Elliott, and Chief Financial Officer, Eric Newell, will hold a conference call and webcast to discuss first quarter results on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at 10 a.m. eastern time or 9 a.m. central time.

A live webcast of the call will be available on the Company’s website at investor.equitybank.com. To access the call by phone, please go to this registration link, and you will be provided with dial in details. Investors, news media, and other participants are encouraged to dial into the conference call ten minutes ahead of the scheduled start time.

A replay of the call and webcast will be available two hours following the close of the call until April 26, 2023, accessible at investor.equitybank.com.

About Equity Bancshares, Inc.
Equity Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Equity Bank, offering a full range of financial solutions, including commercial loans, consumer banking, mortgage loans, trust and wealth management services and treasury management services, while delivering the high-quality, relationship-based customer service of a community bank. Equity’s common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol “EQBK.” Learn more at www.equitybank.com.

Special Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements reflect the current views of Equity’s management with respect to, among other things, future events and Equity’s financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “may,” “should,” “could,” “predict,” “potential,” “believe,” “will likely result,” “expect,” “continue,” “will,” “anticipate,” “seek,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “positioned,” “forecast,” “goal,” “target,” “would” and “outlook,” or the negative variations of those words or other comparable words of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about Equity’s industry, management’s beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond Equity’s control. Accordingly, Equity cautions you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although Equity believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Equity’s expectations include COVID-19 related impacts; competition from other financial institutions and bank holding companies; the effects of and changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board; changes in the demand for loans; fluctuations in value of collateral and loan reserves; inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; and acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses; and similar variables. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive.

For discussion of these and other risks that may cause actual results to differ from expectations, please refer to “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” in Equity’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 9, 2023, and any updates to those risk factors set forth in Equity’s subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or Current Reports on Form 8-K. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if Equity’s underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what Equity anticipates. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and Equity does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law. New risks and uncertainties arise from time to time and it is not possible for us to predict those events or how they may affect us. In addition, Equity cannot assess the impact of each factor on Equity’s business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements, expressed or implied, included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. This cautionary statement should also be considered in connection with any subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements that Equity or persons acting on Equity’s behalf may issue.

Investor Contact:

Chris Navratil
SVP, Finance
Equity Bancshares, Inc.
(316) 612-6014
cnavratil@equitybank.com        

Media Contact:

John J. Hanley
SVP, Senior Director of Marketing
Equity Bancshares, Inc.
(913) 583-8004
jhanley@equitybank.com

Unaudited Financial Tables

  • Table 1. Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income
  • Table 2. Consolidated Balance Sheets
  • Table 3. Selected Financial Highlights
  • Table 4. Quarter-To-Date Net Interest Income Analysis
  • Table 5. Quarter-Over-Quarter Net Interest Income Analysis
  • Table 6. Non-GAAP Financial Measures
TABLE 1. QUARTERLY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)  
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)                              
    As of and for the three months ended  
    March 31,
2023 		    December 31,
2022 		    September 30,
2022 		    June 30,
2022 		    March 31,
2022 		 
Interest and dividend income                              
Loans, including fees   $ 48,381     $ 46,149     $ 41,555     $ 36,849     $ 36,306  
Securities, taxable     5,947       5,946       5,792       5,584       5,391  
Securities, nontaxable     669       678       687       678       655  
Federal funds sold and other     1,126       651       514       513       300  
Total interest and dividend income     56,123       53,424       48,548       43,624       42,652  
Interest expense                              
Deposits     13,821       8,013       4,403       2,183       1,722  
Federal funds purchased and retail repurchase agreements     195       82       71       46       33  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances     1,018       1,500       409       176       9  
Federal Reserve Bank borrowings     135                          
Subordinated debt     1,844       1,798       1,721       1,653       1,599  
Total interest expense     17,013       11,393       6,604       4,058       3,363  
                               
Net interest income     39,110       42,031       41,944       39,566       39,289  
Provision (reversal) for credit losses     (366 )     (151 )     (136 )     824       (412 )
Net interest income after provision (reversal) for credit losses     39,476       42,182       42,080       38,742       39,701  
Non-interest income                              
Service charges and fees     2,545       2,705       2,788       2,617       2,522  
Debit card income     2,554       2,557       2,682       2,810       2,628  
Mortgage banking     88       116       310       428       562  
Increase in value of bank-owned life insurance     1,583       758       754       736       865  
Net gain on acquisition and branch sales           422             540        
Net gains (losses) from securities transactions     32       14       (17 )     (32 )     40  
Other     2,287       1,757       2,452       2,538       2,405  
Total non-interest income     9,089       8,329       8,969       9,637       9,022  
Non-interest expense                              
Salaries and employee benefits     16,692       16,113       15,442       15,383       15,068  
Net occupancy and equipment     2,879       2,919       3,127       3,007       3,170  
Data processing     3,916       4,334       4,138       3,642       3,769  
Professional fees     1,384       1,404       1,265       1,111       1,171  
Advertising and business development     1,159       1,903       1,191       972       976  
Telecommunications     485       517       487       442       470  
FDIC insurance     360       360       340       260       180  
Courier and postage     458       533       436       489       423  
Free nationwide ATM cost     525       510       551       541       501  
Amortization of core deposit intangibles     918       924       957       1,111       1,050  
Loan expense     117       262       174       207       185  
Other real estate owned     119       388       188       14       (1 )
Merger expenses           68       115       88       323  
Other     4,706       5,014       3,825       4,169       2,174  
Total non-interest expense     33,718       35,249       32,236       31,436       29,459  
Income (loss) before income tax     14,847       15,262       18,813       16,943       19,264  
Provision for income taxes (benefit)     2,524       3,654       3,642       1,684       3,614  
Net income (loss) and net income (loss) allocable to common stockholders   $ 12,323     $ 11,608     $ 15,171     $ 15,259     $ 15,650  
Basic earnings (loss) per share   $ 0.78     $ 0.73     $ 0.94     $ 0.95     $ 0.94  
Diluted earnings (loss) per share   $ 0.77     $ 0.72     $ 0.93     $ 0.94     $ 0.93  
Weighted average common shares     15,858,808       15,948,360       16,056,658       16,206,978       16,652,556  
Weighted average diluted common shares     16,028,051       16,204,185       16,273,231       16,413,248       16,869,152  


TABLE 2. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
    March 31,
2023 		    December 31,
2022 		    September 30,
2022 		    June 30,
2022 		    March 31,
2022 		 
ASSETS                              
Cash and due from banks   $ 249,982     $ 104,013     $ 155,039     $ 103,126     $ 89,764  
Federal funds sold     384       415       374       458       286  
Cash and cash equivalents     250,366       104,428       155,413       103,584       90,050  
Available-for-sale securities     1,183,247       1,184,390       1,198,962       1,288,180       1,352,894  
Held-to-maturity securities     1,944       1,948                    
Loans held for sale     648       349       1,518       1,714       1,575  
Loans, net of allowance for credit losses(1)     3,285,515       3,265,701       3,208,524       3,175,208       3,194,987  
Other real estate owned, net     4,171       4,409       10,412       12,969       9,897  
Premises and equipment, net     104,789       101,492       100,566       101,212       103,168  
Bank-owned life insurance     122,971       123,176       122,418       121,665       120,928  
Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank stock     33,359       21,695       24,428       21,479       19,890  
Interest receivable     20,461       20,630       18,497       16,519       16,923  
Goodwill     53,101       53,101       53,101       53,101       54,465  
Core deposit intangibles, net     9,678       10,596       11,598       12,554       13,830  
Other     86,466       89,736       94,978       93,971       100,016  
Total assets   $ 5,156,716     $ 4,981,651     $ 5,000,415     $ 5,002,156     $ 5,078,623  
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY                              
Deposits                              
Demand   $ 1,012,671     $ 1,097,899     $ 1,217,094     $ 1,194,863     $ 1,255,793  
Total non-interest-bearing deposits     1,012,671       1,097,899       1,217,094       1,194,863       1,255,793  
Demand, savings and money market     2,334,463       2,329,584       2,335,847       2,445,545       2,511,478  
Time     939,799       814,324       673,670       651,363       612,399  
Total interest-bearing deposits     3,274,262       3,143,908       3,009,517       3,096,908       3,123,877  
Total deposits     4,286,933       4,241,807       4,226,611       4,291,771       4,379,670  
Federal funds purchased and retail repurchase agreements     45,098       46,478       47,443       52,750       48,199  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances and Federal Reserve Bank borrowings     251,222       138,864       186,001       80,000       50,000  
Subordinated debt     96,522       96,392       96,263       96,135       96,010  
Contractual obligations     19,372       15,218       15,562       15,813       17,307  
Interest payable and other liabilities     32,446       32,834       32,729       37,572       35,422  
Total liabilities     4,731,593       4,571,593       4,604,609       4,574,041       4,626,608  
Commitments and contingent liabilities                              
Stockholders’ equity                              
Common stock     206       205       204       204       204  
Additional paid-in capital     486,658       484,989       482,668       480,897       480,106  
Retained earnings     150,810       140,095       130,114       116,576       102,632  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax     (101,238 )     (113,511 )     (120,918 )     (77,426 )     (50,012 )
Treasury stock     (111,313 )     (101,720 )     (96,262 )     (92,136 )     (80,915 )
Total stockholders’ equity     425,123       410,058       395,806       428,115       452,015  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 5,156,716     $ 4,981,651     $ 5,000,415     $ 5,002,156     $ 5,078,623  
                               
(1) Allowance for credit losses   $ 45,103     $ 45,847     $ 46,499     $ 48,238     $ 47,590  


TABLE 3. SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)  
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)                              
    As of and for the three months ended  
    March 31,
2023
 		    December 31,
2022
 		    September 30,
2022
 		    June 30,
2022
 		    March 31,
2022
 		 
Loans Held For Investment by Type                              
Commercial real estate   $ 1,746,834     $ 1,721,269     $ 1,655,646     $ 1,643,068     $ 1,552,134  
Commercial and industrial     605,576       594,862       607,722       578,899       629,181  
Residential real estate     563,791       570,550       573,431       578,936       613,928  
Agricultural real estate     202,274       199,189       200,415       197,938       198,844  
Agricultural     106,169       120,003       115,048       124,753       150,077  
Consumer     105,974       105,675       102,761       99,852       98,413  
Total loans held-for-investment     3,330,618       3,311,548       3,255,023       3,223,446       3,242,577  
Allowance for credit losses     (45,103 )     (45,847 )     (46,499 )     (48,238 )     (47,590 )
Net loans held for investment   $ 3,285,515     $ 3,265,701     $ 3,208,524     $ 3,175,208     $ 3,194,987  
                               
                               
Asset Quality Ratios                              
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans     1.35 %     1.38 %     1.43 %     1.50 %     1.47 %
Past due or nonaccrual loans to total loans     0.66 %     0.72 %     0.94 %     0.78 %     0.82 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets     0.33 %     0.37 %     0.59 %     0.74 %     0.74 %
Nonperforming assets to total loans plus other real estate owned     0.51 %     0.55 %     0.91 %     1.14 %     1.15 %
Classified assets to bank total regulatory capital     10.09 %     9.98 %     11.03 %     13.08 %     17.12 %
                               
                               
Selected Average Balance Sheet Data (QTD Average)                              
Investment securities   $ 1,185,482     $ 1,184,452     $ 1,272,414     $ 1,319,099     $ 1,397,421  
Total gross loans receivable     3,305,681       3,275,284       3,240,998       3,216,853       3,195,787  
Interest-earning assets     4,611,019       4,538,177       4,602,568       4,675,967       4,715,389  
Total assets     4,994,417       4,930,231       4,988,755       5,067,686       5,108,120  
Interest-bearing deposits     3,235,557       3,032,902       3,081,245       3,112,300       3,163,777  
Borrowings     247,932       299,191       221,514       238,062       160,094  
Total interest-bearing liabilities     3,483,489       3,335,557       3,302,759       3,350,362       3,323,871  
Total deposits     4,279,451       4,185,904       4,283,855       4,340,196       4,393,879  
Total liabilities     4,573,918       4,531,959       4,552,564       4,630,204       4,615,521  
Total stockholders’ equity     420,500       398,270       436,191       437,483       492,599  
Tangible common equity*     356,053       332,820       369,746       368,505       422,418  
                               
                               
Performance ratios                              
Return on average assets (ROAA) annualized     1.00 %     0.93 %     1.21 %     1.21 %     1.24 %
Return on average assets before income tax and provision for loan losses*     1.18 %     1.22 %     1.49 %     1.41 %     1.50 %
Return on average equity (ROAE) annualized     11.89 %     11.56 %     13.80 %     13.99 %     12.88 %
Return on average equity before income tax and provision for loan losses*     13.97 %     15.05 %     16.99 %     16.29 %     15.52 %
Return on average tangible common equity (ROATCE) annualized*     14.89 %     14.74 %     17.12 %     17.60 %     15.85 %
Yield on loans annualized     5.94 %     5.59 %     5.09 %     4.59 %     4.61 %
Cost of interest-bearing deposits annualized     1.73 %     1.05 %     0.57 %     0.28 %     0.22 %
Cost of total deposits annualized     1.31 %     0.76 %     0.41 %     0.20 %     0.16 %
Net interest margin annualized     3.44 %     3.67 %     3.62 %     3.39 %     3.38 %
Efficiency ratio*     70.00 %     70.47 %     63.07 %     64.38 %     60.36 %
Non-interest income / average assets     0.74 %     0.67 %     0.71 %     0.76 %     0.72 %
Non-interest expense / average assets     2.74 %     2.84 %     2.56 %     2.49 %     2.34 %
                               
                               
Capital Ratios                              
Tier 1 Leverage Ratio     9.60 %     9.61 %     9.46 %     9.11 %     9.07 %
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio     12.21 %     12.26 %     12.15 %     12.08 %     11.81 %
Tier 1 Risk Based Capital Ratio     12.83 %     12.88 %     12.77 %     12.71 %     12.43 %
Total Risk Based Capital Ratio     16.00 %     16.08 %     15.99 %     15.97 %     15.66 %
Total stockholders’ equity to total assets     8.24 %     8.23 %     7.92 %     8.56 %     8.90 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets*     7.09 %     7.02 %     6.68 %     7.32 %     7.63 %
Dividend payout ratio     10.49 %     14.01 %     10.78 %     8.61 %     8.58 %
Book value per common share   $ 27.03     $ 25.74     $ 24.71     $ 26.58     $ 27.47  
Tangible book value per common share*   $ 22.96     $ 21.67     $ 20.59     $ 22.42     $ 23.24  
Tangible book value per diluted common share*   $ 22.83     $ 21.35     $ 20.33     $ 22.17     $ 22.95  
                               
* The value noted is considered a Non-GAAP financial measure. For a reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures, see Table 6. Non-GAAP Financial Measures.  


TABLE 4. QUARTER-TO-DATE NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
  For the three months ended     For the three months ended  
  March 31, 2023     March 31, 2022  
  Average
Outstanding
Balance		     Interest
Income/
Expense 		    Average
Yield/Rate(3)(4)		     Average
Outstanding
Balance		     Interest
Income/
Expense		     Average
Yield/Rate(3)(4)		  
Interest-earning assets                                  
Loans (1)                                  
Commercial and industrial $ 577,452     $ 9,634       6.77 %   $ 575,563     $ 7,761       5.47 %
Commercial real estate   1,344,727       20,112       6.07 %     1,190,128       13,451       4.58 %
Real estate construction   404,016       6,695       6.72 %     342,536       3,299       3.91 %
Residential real estate   570,139       5,802       4.13 %     632,581       5,665       3.63 %
Agricultural real estate   202,901       3,114       6.22 %     202,145       2,663       5.34 %
Agricultural   100,251       1,478       5.98 %     149,676       2,316       6.28 %
Consumer   106,195       1,546       5.91 %     103,158       1,151       4.53 %
Total loans   3,305,681       48,381       5.94 %     3,195,787       36,306       4.61 %
Securities                                  
Taxable securities   1,083,645       5,947       2.23 %     1,285,942       5,391       1.70 %
Nontaxable securities   101,837       669       2.67 %     111,479       655       2.38 %
Total securities   1,185,482       6,616       2.26 %     1,397,421       6,046       1.75 %
Federal funds sold and other   119,856       1,126       3.81 %     122,181       300       1.00 %
Total interest-earning assets $ 4,611,019       56,123       4.94 %   $ 4,715,389       42,652       3.67 %
Interest-bearing liabilities                                  
Demand, savings and money market deposits $ 2,350,042       8,453       1.46 %   $ 2,534,102       996       0.16 %
Time deposits   885,515       5,368       2.46 %     629,675       726       0.47 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   3,235,557       13,821       1.73 %     3,163,777       1,722       0.22 %
FHLB advances   89,078       1,018       4.64 %     9,943       9       0.38 %
Other borrowings   158,854       2,174       5.55 %     150,151       1,632       4.41 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 3,483,489       17,013       1.98 %   $ 3,323,871       3,363       0.41 %
                                   
Net interest income       $ 39,110                 $ 39,289        
Interest rate spread               2.96 %                 3.26 %
                                   
Net interest margin (2)               3.44 %                 3.38 %
                                   
(1) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans.  
(2) Net interest margin is calculated by dividing annualized net interest income by average interest-earning assets for the period.  
(3) Tax exempt income is not included in the above table on a tax-equivalent basis.  


TABLE 5. QUARTER-OVER-QUARTER NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
  For the three months ended     For the three months ended  
  March 31, 2023     December 31, 2022  
  Average
Outstanding
Balance		     Interest
Income/
Expense		     Average
Yield/Rate(3)(4) 		    Average
Outstanding
Balance		     Interest
Income/
Expense		     Average
Yield/Rate(3)(4) 		 
Interest-earning assets                                  
Loans (1)                                  
Commercial and industrial $ 577,452     $ 9,634       6.77 %   $ 594,221     $ 9,264       6.19 %
Commercial real estate   1,344,727       20,112       6.07 %     1,327,438       19,127       5.72 %
Real estate construction   404,016       6,695       6.72 %     367,935       5,827       6.28 %
Residential real estate   570,139       5,802       4.13 %     576,357       5,667       3.90 %
Agricultural real estate   202,901       3,114       6.22 %     200,492       3,353       6.64 %
Agricultural   100,251       1,478       5.98 %     104,146       1,443       5.50 %
Consumer   106,195       1,546       5.91 %     104,695       1,468       5.57 %
Total loans   3,305,681       48,381       5.94 %     3,275,284       46,149       5.59 %
Securities                                  
Taxable securities   1,083,645       5,947       2.23 %     1,083,986       5,946       2.18 %
Nontaxable securities   101,837       669       2.67 %     100,466       678       2.68 %
Total securities   1,185,482       6,616       2.26 %     1,184,452       6,624       2.22 %
Federal funds sold and other   119,856       1,126       3.81 %     78,441       651       3.29 %
Total interest-earning assets $ 4,611,019       56,123       4.94 %   $ 4,538,177       53,424       4.67 %
Interest-bearing liabilities                                  
Demand savings and money market deposits $ 2,350,042       8,453       1.46 %   $ 2,294,639       5,336       0.92 %
Time deposits   885,515       5,368       2.46 %     738,263       2,677       1.44 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   3,235,557       13,821       1.73 %     3,032,902       8,013       1.05 %
FHLB advances   89,078       1,018       4.64 %     155,964       1,500       3.82 %
Other borrowings   158,854       2,174       5.55 %     146,691       1,880       5.09 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 3,483,489       17,013       1.98 %   $ 3,335,557       11,393       1.36 %
                                   
Net interest income       $ 39,110                 $ 42,031        
Interest rate spread               2.96 %                 3.31 %
                                   
Net interest margin (2)               3.44 %                 3.67 %
                                   
(1) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans.  
(2) Net interest margin is calculated by dividing annualized net interest income by average interest-earning assets for the period.  
(3) Tax exempt income is not included in the above table on a tax-equivalent basis.  


TABLE 6. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited)  
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)                              
    As of and for the three months ended  
    March 31,
2023
 		    December 31,
2022
 		    September 30,
2022
 		    June 30,
2022
 		    March 31,
2022
 		 
                               
Total stockholders’ equity   $ 425,123     $ 410,058     $ 395,806     $ 428,115     $ 452,015  
Less: goodwill     53,101       53,101       53,101       53,101       54,465  
Less: core deposit intangibles, net     9,678       10,596       11,598       12,554       13,830  
Less: mortgage servicing rights, net     151       176       201       226       251  
Less: naming rights, net     1,033       1,044       1,054       1,065       1,076  
Tangible common equity   $ 361,160     $ 345,141     $ 329,852     $ 361,169     $ 382,393  
Common shares outstanding at period end     15,730,257       15,930,112       16,017,834       16,106,818       16,454,966  
Diluted common shares outstanding at period end     15,822,536       16,163,253       16,225,591       16,289,635       16,662,779  
Book value per common share   $ 27.03     $ 25.74     $ 24.71     $ 26.58     $ 27.47  
Tangible book value per common share   $ 22.96     $ 21.67     $ 20.59     $ 22.42     $ 23.24  
Tangible book value per diluted common share   $ 22.83     $ 21.35     $ 20.33     $ 22.17     $ 22.95  
                               
Total assets   $ 5,156,716     $ 4,981,651     $ 5,000,415     $ 5,002,156     $ 5,078,623  
Less: goodwill     53,101       53,101       53,101       53,101       54,465  
Less: core deposit intangibles, net     9,678       10,596       11,598       12,554       13,830  
Less: mortgage servicing rights, net     151       176       201       226       251  
Less: naming rights, net     1,033       1,044       1,054       1,065       1,076  
Tangible assets   $ 5,092,753     $ 4,916,734     $ 4,934,461     $ 4,935,210     $ 5,009,001  
Total stockholders’ equity to total assets     8.24 %     8.23 %     7.92 %     8.56 %     8.90 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets     7.09 %     7.02 %     6.68 %     7.32 %     7.63 %
                               
Total average stockholders’ equity   $ 420,500     $ 398,270     $ 436,191     $ 437,483     $ 492,599  
Less: average intangible assets     64,447       65,450       66,445       68,978       70,181  
Average tangible common equity   $ 356,053     $ 332,820     $ 369,746     $ 368,505     $ 422,418  
Net income (loss) allocable to common stockholders   $ 12,323     $ 11,608     $ 15,171     $ 15,259     $ 15,650  
Add: amortization of intangible assets     954       961       992       1,148       1,085  
Less: tax effect of intangible assets amortization     200       202       208       241       228  
Adjusted net income (loss) allocable to common stockholders   $ 13,077     $ 12,367     $ 15,955     $ 16,166     $ 16,507  
Return on total average stockholders’ equity (ROAE) annualized     11.89 %     11.56 %     13.80 %     13.99 %     12.88 %
Return on average tangible common equity (ROATCE) annualized     14.89 %     14.74 %     17.12 %     17.60 %     15.85 %
                               
Non-interest expense   $ 33,718     $ 35,248     $ 32,236     $ 31,436     $ 29,459  
Less: loss on debt extinguishment                              
Less: merger expense           68       115       88       323  
Adjusted non-interest expense   $ 33,718     $ 35,180     $ 32,121     $ 31,348     $ 29,136  
Net interest income   $ 39,110     $ 42,031     $ 41,944     $ 39,566     $ 39,289  
Non-interest income     9,089       8,330       8,969       9,637       9,022  
Less: net gain on acquisition and branch sales           422             540        
Less: net gains (losses) from securities transactions     32       14       (17 )     (32 )     40  
Adjusted non-interest income   $ 9,057     $ 7,894     $ 8,986     $ 9,129     $ 8,982  
Net interest income plus adjusted non-interest income   $ 48,167     $ 49,925     $ 50,930     $ 48,695     $ 48,271  
Non-interest expense to net interest income plus non-interest income     69.96 %     69.99 %     63.32 %     63.89 %     60.98 %
Efficiency ratio     70.00 %     70.47 %     63.07 %     64.38 %     60.36 %
Net income (loss) allocable to common stockholders   $ 12,323     $ 11,608     $ 15,171     $ 15,259     $ 15,650  
Add: income tax provision     2,524       3,654       3,642       1,684       3,614  
Add: provision (reversal) of credit losses     (366 )     (151 )     (136 )     824       (412 )
Pre-tax, pre-provision income   $ 14,481     $ 15,111     $ 18,677     $ 17,767     $ 18,852  
Total average assets   $ 4,994,417     $ 4,930,231     $ 4,988,755     $ 5,067,687     $ 5,108,120  
Total average stockholders’ equity   $ 420,500     $ 398,270     $ 436,191     $ 437,483     $ 492,599  
Return on average assets (ROAA) annualized     1.00 %     0.93 %     1.21 %     1.21 %     1.24 %
Adjusted return on average assets     1.18 %     1.22 %     1.49 %     1.41 %     1.50 %
Adjusted return on average equity     13.97 %     15.05 %     16.99 %     16.29 %     15.52 %

Primary Logo

You just read:

Equity Bancshares, Inc. Reports First Quarter Results; Exhibiting Stability of Deposits and Continued Improvement in Asset Quality

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more