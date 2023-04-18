Gator Bio Signs Exclusive Distribution Agreement with GeneX India Bioscience

Gator Bio in partnership with GeneX India Bioscience is ready to serve the biotherapeutics research and manufacturing with next-gen biolayer interferometry
PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Gator Bio, the next-gen biolayer interferometry solutions company, has signed an agreement with GeneX India Bioscience Pvt Ltd, a Chennai-based distributor of innovative biomedical technology and products. The agreement will allow Gator Bio to expand its product offerings rapidly in India, a key region for Gator Bio’s global growth strategy.
Dr. Hong Tan, CEO of Gator Bio, said, “GeneX India has a track record of successfully introducing innovative products into market — as evidenced by its previous success in commercializing e.g., PEIpro, Double Dye Probe, FectoPRO etc. We look forward to working with the GeneX India team to bring the Gator platforms to users throughout the region, helping meet the demand for therapeutics development and manufacturing.”
“Gator BLI platforms and innovative biosensors are an important addition to GeneX India’s portfolio of Cell and Gene Therapy, Protein Biology products, and we are very excited about the possibilities the Gator shall give our customers in characterizing antibodies, AAVs and small molecule drugs,” said Mr. Felix Paul, CEO of GeneX India. “Access to this next-gen technology is key to the continued enablement of our biopharma and academia research customers in India. We are very excited about helping research and manufacturing community with the novel applications in gene therapy, immunotherapy, and lipid nanoparticle development.”
This partnership builds on Gator Bio’s commitment to providing high-quality BLI platforms globally. Gator Bio has recently entered into strategic partnerships with BMS Korea (Bio Medical Sciences), I&L Biosystems in Europe and Solve Scientific in Australia to provide sales and services to biotherapeutics and gene therapy companies. To learn more, please visit www.gatorbio.com.
About Gator Bio, Inc.
Gator Bio is a life sciences company providing bioanalytical systems to accelerate the development of therapeutics and diagnostics. The Gator next-gen biolayer interferometry (BLI) instruments and biosensors enable real-time analysis of biomolecular interactions providing information on affinity, kinetics, concentration and epitope binning, etc. Most importantly, Gator Bio's analytical capabilities enable better and faster characterization of drug candidates and viral vectors, thus providing greater value in drug development and gene therapy applications where existing methods have limitations in throughput, performance, and cost. The company is headquartered in Palo Alto, California with facilities in Shanghai and Suzhou, China. For more information, please visit www.gatorbio.com
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.