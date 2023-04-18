Earth Day—Saving the earth one small step at a time

DES MOINES—Figuring out what you can do to help the planet can seem overwhelming.

But there are many ways you can help—at home, in your neighborhood or at your favorite lake, state park or wild area. Wherever you celebrate, the DNR’s Earth Day web page has many ideas.

Some are simple, like educating yourself and your kids by holding a scavenger hunt in the backyard or exploring the woods with all five senses. Others require a little more effort—such as picking up discarded fishing line or trash as you hike a state park. Some can save you money like “9 Ways to Save $$$ and Improve the Air.”

So explore the woods and watch spring come to life. Try out some family activities like “A Poet’s Hunt,” or use your detective skills to find an animal’s tracks and figure out where it was going and why. Follow Conservation Officer Erika Billerbeck and kids as they take you on a “Wild Things” trip to an Iowa woodland.

Plant a tree, following DNR foresters’ tree planting tips to help it survive and thrive. Check out our blogs to attract pollinators with native flowers or build a rain barrel. See tips for greening up your yard or take the next step and consider planting native turf grasses for the ultimate summer green—low maintenance needs, disease resistant, heat tolerant, soil building and pollinator friendly.

Love state parks? From staying on trails to being vigilant on beaches, learn six ways to show you care. Request a reusable litter bag for use on your outdoor adventures.

Learn where recyclables end up and what happens to wastewater after it goes down the drain. Take advantage of opportunities volunteering.

Busy with spring cleaning? If you’re puzzled about disposing of household solvents, pesticides or latex paint, tap into “Bring it in—We all Win,” your guide to household hazardous waste and Regional Collection Centers.

Or show your commitment to Iowa’s natural resources all year long by buying a habitat stamp or purchasing a Natural Resource license plate. Funds from the stamps and license plates take care of Iowa’s wild places and the wildlife that call it home.

Want to stay in the loop year-round? Subscribe to DNR’s quarterly magazine Iowa Outdoors—your exploration guide to the latest outdoor news, wildlife photography and hidden treasure spots across Iowa’s vast nature landscape.

And new this year, the DNR has started a spring wildflower report, tracking some of Iowa’s most beautiful woodland flowers as they bloom. The report is updated each week at: https://www.iowadnr.gov/ Conservation/Forestry/ Woodland-Wildflower

Take time every day to care for our air, land and water. Our actions help keep Iowa’s natural resources healthy and productive for years to come. The DNR’s Earth Day web page address is: https://www.iowadnr.gov/About- DNR/Earth-Day