Two Individuals Sentenced to Lengthy Prison Terms for Child Exploitation

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico – U.S. District Court Chief Judge Raúl Arias-Marxuach sentenced José Luis González Rivera to 292 months (24 years and four months) in prison and 10 years of supervised release for production of child pornography and transportation of a minor with the intent to engage in sexual activity.

According to court documents, from March 2019 through March 2020, José Luis González Rivera knowingly employed, used, induced, and coerced a female minor when she was between the age of 14 to 16 years old to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing videos and still images using a cell phone with camera capabilities, which was manufactured outside of Puerto Rico. Also, the defendant transported the female minor victim to a motel with the intent to engage in sexual activity and to produce sexually explicit images.

Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Task Force agents in Ponce, Puerto Rico, investigated the case.

In a separate case, U.S. District Court Judge Pedro A. Delgado sentenced Luis Márquez Díaz to 204 months (17 years) in prison and seven years of supervised release for production of child exploitation material and possession of child exploitation material.

According to court documents, defendant Márquez Díaz communicated via social media with at least two female minors in a sexually explicit manner, sent them sexually explicit images and requested that the minors send him sexually explicit images.

A forensic review of the electronic devices seized from defendant Márquez Díaz revealed more than 600 images, both still images and videos, of child pornography, to include sexually explicit images of minors under the age of twelve and images depicting sadistic and masochistic abuse of minors and toddlers. The FBI investigated this matter.

U.S. Attorney W. Stephen Muldrow of the District of Puerto Rico, HSI Acting Special Agent in Charge Rebecca González, and FBI Special Agent in Charge Joseph González made the announcements.

Assistant United States Attorney Jenifer Hernández, Chief of the Child Exploitation and Immigration Unit and Project Safe Childhood Coordinator, prosecuted the cases.

