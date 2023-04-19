Holistic Lifestyle Expo Orlando- May 31- June 3, 2023 - Approved for CEUs by National Board of Health & Wellness Coaches

HLCE will take place in Hilton Orlando from May 3- June 3, 2023. It is a comprehensive expo designed to provide attendees with a holistic approach to health and wellness. The event will feature keynote speakers, workshops, vendors, and exhibits from a variety of disciplines, including nutrition, fitness, mental health, and alternative medicine.
The approval for CEUs from the National Board of Health & Wellness Coaches is a significant achievement for the Holistic Lifestyle Expo. It means that attendees who are health and wellness coaches can earn CEUs for attending the event, which can be used towards maintaining their certification.
The National Board of Health & Wellness Coaches is a nonprofit organization that sets standards for the education and training of health and wellness coaches. It is the only credentialing organization in the United States to offer national board certification for health and wellness coaches.
The producers of the event, Celeste Miranda and Gracie Moreno, are dedicated to providing attendees with the tools and resources they need to live a more balanced, holistic lifestyle. Both advocate for the health and wellness industry and have worked tirelessly to curate an exceptional lineup of speakers and exhibitors for the event.
"We are thrilled to have been approved for CEUs by the National Board of Health & Wellness Coaches," said Celeste Miranda of the Holistic Lifestyle Expo. "This is a testament to the quality of our programming and the expertise of our presenters. We are confident that attendees will find the event both informative and inspiring."
The Holistic Lifestyle Expo is open to anyone who is interested in learning more about holistic living. Whether you are a health and wellness coach, a healthcare professional, or simply someone who wants to improve your own health and well-being, there is something for everyone at the event. With the approval of CEUs from the National Board of Health & Wellness Coaches, attendees can be confident that they will receive top-quality education and training.
